Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme Narzo 50i Prime is now available for purchase in India

Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with an UniSoC T612 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 4GB RAM.

Realme recently launched its affordable Realme Narzo 50i Prime in India. The smartphone is now available for purchase today for the first time, but only for Amazon Prime members. For others, the sale will kick off tomorrow at 12 pm on Amazon and Realme.com. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

Realme Narzo 50i Prime pricing

Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes in India in two storage variants. While the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space costs Rs 7,999, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 8,999. It comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour variants. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on Realme, Poco, Redmi and more

Amazon Prime members can avail of an Amazon Coupon worth Rs 500 from the website. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

Realme Narzo 50i Prime specifications

Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone sports a stage light design with rigged texture. It comes with an 8.5mm ultra-slim body and it weighs just 182 grams. On the feature front, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch LCD full HD+ display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

It is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. The phone also features dual SIM support. On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime features an 8MP AI camera at the back that is housed inside a circular camera setup.

The newly launched smartphone features support for a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says offers up to 36 days of standby time and up to 46 hours of calling time. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port and a Bluetooth 5.0.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 11:33 AM IST
