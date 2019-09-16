comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start from September 29, 2019
News

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to kick off from September 29; here are the details

Deals

As per past sale events, Prime users will get early access to the sales at 12 noon on September 28. Amazon India also shared a number of brands that will launch new products during the sale.

  Published: September 16, 2019 2:36 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019

E-commerce giant Amazon India has just shared new details about an upcoming sale event. As part of the announcement, Amazon revealed that the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start from September 29, 2019. The company had already announced the sale event about a week back along with some details about expected offers. The return of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is in line with what e-commerce do to celebrate the festival season. In fact, the reason e-commerce giants conduct such sales is to increase their annual sales.

The company revealed that Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off at 12 noon on September 29, 2019. It will go on for five days and finally conclude on October 4, 2019. Amazon India dedicated a landing page to announce the Great Indian Festival. Read on to find out everything we know about the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Great Indian Festival details

As per past sale events, Prime users will get early access to the sales at 12 noon on September 28. Amazon India also shared a number of brands that will launch new products during the sale. Amazon has teamed up with SBI to offer 10 percent instant discount to debit and credit card users. The company is promising ‘lowest prices’ on popular smartphones. Going by the teaser, some of these smartphones will include the OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A3, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 among others. Smartphone buyers will also be entitled to exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, great deals on protection plans and accessories, and more.

Besides smartphones, Amazon India is also teasing ‘rock bottom’ prices on other electronics. Some of these include wireless earbuds from Jabra, fitness trackers, computer accessories and more. Also teased are ‘biggest savings of the year’ on Amazon products like the Echo, Fire TV, and the Kindles. Buyers are also likely to see ‘biggest discounts’ on home appliances like televisions, fridges, air conditioners, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon: What to expect this year

As previously noted, OnePlus is planning to launch its long-rumored OnePlus TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In addition, the company may also launch its OnePlus 7T series. Lastly, Amazon India is encouraging everyone to download its mobile app. Those who do stand the chance to win prizes worth Rs 5 lakh. Again, details are still under wraps and should be unveiled in the coming days.

  Published Date: September 16, 2019 2:36 PM IST

