Amazon has officially confirmed that the Great Indian Festival sale will go live from September 23 in India. The company has been sharing quite a few details about the sale on the platform, however, the sale period wasn’t revealed. Now, at least we know when the sale will kick off. Also Read - Amazon announces Great Indian Festival sale in India: Check details

Interestingly, the company has shared some of the offers that will be available in the sale. The shopping portal will be offering enticing deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, Gaming devices, home appliances, and others. Also Read - Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Offers on headphones, speakers from Sony, boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Deals

On mobiles and accessories, there will be up to 40 percent off. There will be special offers on some of the Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQOO devices. Apple iPhones will also get discounted in the sale. Also Read - Vivo Y35 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP camera: Check price, specs

There will also be some new launches that will be made available in the sale, such as the Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. Additionally, Amazon will be offering card discounts, especially on SBI Bank cards and ICICI Bank cards. SBI card holders will be getting 10 percent instant discount. The usual Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cashback will also be available.

Other than mobiles, laptops will also get discounted in the sale. LG’s Gram series models are said to get up to 30 percent off in the sale.

TVs are advertised to get up to 70 percent discount, while home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines will get up to 50 percent off. Gaming devices and accessories will be available at up to 50 percent off. This will include consoles, controllers, headphones, game discs, and more.

Apart from the discounts and card offers, there will also be a No Cost EMI option available on most of the products with a higher amount. No Cost EMI will be on Bajaj Finserv cards and on Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Furthermore, exchange offers will also be available on some electronics purchases including smartphones. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the deals, however, Amazon hasn’t mentioned when exactly will the deals be unlocked for Prime members.