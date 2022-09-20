Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on September 23 with an extravaganza of deals on smartphones. It is that time of the year when you get maximum discounts on the latest and greatest smartphones, and one of them is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Launched earlier this year, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best flagship phones you can buy right now, and its price will not be the reason why you have been avoiding it. Xiaomi has announced its festive season sale where the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at its lowest price of Rs 45,499. Also Read - Amazon Great India Festival sale: Amazon reveals pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched for Rs 62,999 in India back in April. It has been a little over six months so the phone is not very old and packs top-notch hardware if you are looking for a premium flagship phone. Of course, the launch price justifies the kind of features the Xiaomi 12 Pro brings, but in the coming days, i.e., during the festive season, you will be able to buy the phone at a discount of Rs 17,500. That is the biggest discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro that will sell at its lowest price. The revised but temporary price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be reflected on the Amazon India website, Xiaomi India website, and shops near you, so you have your preferred shopping option. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs all the bells and whistles that you would expect from a flagship phone. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is the second most powerful Qualcomm chipset this year. While the processor will give you the best gaming experience, the new 2900 sq mm vapour cooling chamber will take care of the heat. It comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, AdaptiveSync Pro for low-latency gaming, Dolby Vision, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Protecting the display is the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

On the back of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, you get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 flagship sensor in the main camera. Accompanying it are a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, you have a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole design on the display. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has Dolby Atmos powered quad Harman Kardon stereo speakers, along with Hi-Res certification. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W charging. Xiaomi claims this technology can charge the battery fully in 18 minutes and you get the charger in the box.