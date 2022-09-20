comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs 17,500 discount
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Xiaomi 12 Pro To Be Available At Rs 17500 Discount
News

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Xiaomi 12 Pro to be available at Rs 17,500 discount

Deals

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched for Rs 62,999 in India back in April but it will be available at a discount of Rs 17,500 during the Mi With Diwali sale.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Design

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on September 23 with an extravaganza of deals on smartphones. It is that time of the year when you get maximum discounts on the latest and greatest smartphones, and one of them is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Launched earlier this year, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best flagship phones you can buy right now, and its price will not be the reason why you have been avoiding it. Xiaomi has announced its festive season sale where the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at its lowest price of Rs 45,499. Also Read - Amazon Great India Festival sale: Amazon reveals pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched for Rs 62,999 in India back in April. It has been a little over six months so the phone is not very old and packs top-notch hardware if you are looking for a premium flagship phone. Of course, the launch price justifies the kind of features the Xiaomi 12 Pro brings, but in the coming days, i.e., during the festive season, you will be able to buy the phone at a discount of Rs 17,500. That is the biggest discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro that will sell at its lowest price. The revised but temporary price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be reflected on the Amazon India website, Xiaomi India website, and shops near you, so you have your preferred shopping option. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs all the bells and whistles that you would expect from a flagship phone. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is the second most powerful Qualcomm chipset this year. While the processor will give you the best gaming experience, the new 2900 sq mm vapour cooling chamber will take care of the heat. It comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, AdaptiveSync Pro for low-latency gaming, Dolby Vision, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Protecting the display is the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

On the back of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, you get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 flagship sensor in the main camera. Accompanying it are a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, you have a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole design on the display. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has Dolby Atmos powered quad Harman Kardon stereo speakers, along with Hi-Res certification. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W charging. Xiaomi claims this technology can charge the battery fully in 18 minutes and you get the charger in the box.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 11:39 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro series
Mobiles
Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro series
GTA VI developer Rockstar acknowledges massive leak of 90 videos, issues statement

Gaming

GTA VI developer Rockstar acknowledges massive leak of 90 videos, issues statement

Taliban bans PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

Gaming

Taliban bans PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

Amazon Great India Festival sale: Pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great India Festival sale: Pre-sale deals on Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

New tech model will help flood-affected vehicles

automobile

New tech model will help flood-affected vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to release new update to fix camera issue on iPhone 14 Pro series

GTA VI developer Rockstar acknowledges massive leak of 90 videos, issues statement

Taliban bans PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

New tech model will help flood-affected vehicles

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Samsung announces heavy discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details