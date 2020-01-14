comscore Amazon Great Indian Sale Deals Revealed: Get Details | BGR India
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 begins on January 19: Top deals to expect

Amazon Great Indian Sale is being held from January 19 to January 22. Check out the top deals on smartphones, electronics and other accessories.

Amazon Great Indian Sale, the annual sale will be back from January 19 to January 22, 2019. Amazon Prime members get early access on January 18. During the four day sale, the e-commerce giant is promising “big savings and new beginnings”. Customers making the purchase will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discounts with SBI Credit Cards. There will also be additional offers available for those making payments using Amazon Pay. Other offers include Credit and Debit Card EMI and EMI from Bajaj Finserv EMI. Here is a look at top deals.

Top Deals to look forward to on Amazon India:

Smartphones with up to 40 percent off

Electronics and smartphones in particular have been the driving force for e-commerce platforms in India. During the Great Indian Sale, Amazon India is promising up to 40 percent off on the latest and best-selling smartphones. There will be EMIs starting at Rs 833 per month and up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange. The deals will be applicable on smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo. There is no word on individual deals but expect to see offers on OnePlus 7T, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30s and Vivo U20. Amazon is also teasing offers on iPhone XR, which was available for as low as Rs 39,900 during a previous sale.

Electronics starting from Rs 99

Amazon India is also teasing deals on electronics and accessories starting from Rs 99. The e-commerce giant is hinting at headphones starting from Rs 299 and speakers starting from Rs 499. There will also be laptop and tablet accessories available from Rs 99, pen drives and memory cards available starting at Rs 199. The deals will be available on products from brands such as boAt, 10,or, Logitech and HP.

TV and Appliances from Rs 4,749

During the sale, customers will also be able to get TVs and appliances starting from Rs 4,749. On Amazon India, smart HD televisions will be available with EMIs starting from Rs 833 per month. Other offers listed include front load washing machines with EMIs starting at Rs 1,045. Inverter Air conditioners will be available with EMIs starting from Rs 1,126. Customers will also be able to purchase frost-free refrigerators with EMIs starting from Rs 823 per month. The participating brands include Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool and Godrej.

Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle with up to 45 percent off

Amazon Great Indian sale is incomplete without great offers on the company’s own devices. During the sale, the company is teasing up to 45 percent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices. There will be up to Rs 1,200 off on Fire TV stick, up to 45 percent off on Echo and Alexa devices, up to Rs 3,000 off on Kindle e-readers. Other deals include up to 50 percent off on Alexa smart home devices.

