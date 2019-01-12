Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20; deals on smartphones, home appliances and more

–Amazon has announced its yearly shopping carnival the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ for Indian consumers. The e-commerce company will offer discounts, deals, cashback and more on over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in. The four-day sale will kick off from January 20 and will continue until January 23 midnight.

Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access to top deals starting 12:00PM (12 noon) on January 19. Consumers shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Sale will also get extra 10 percent instant discount on payments using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. The same offer will also be applicable on EMI through HDFC bank cards. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv for no-cost EMI scheme.

Amazon India will also be running special exchange benefits on variety of products across categories like smartphones, TVs, ACs and more.

“As the most trusted and visited e-commerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India.

Amazon hasn’t revealed specific deals as of now, but has noted that consumers can look forward to big savings on some of the biggest brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung, 10.or, Puma, Red Tape, Bata, MotherCare, Vero Moda, Fastrack, Joyalukkas, Timex, Skybags, Arrow, LG, Voltas, BPL, HP, Canon, Hot Wheels, Pampers, Surf Excel, Lakme, Philips, Prestige, Usha, Bombay Dyeing and more. Special offers will be available on Amazon Brands – Amazonbasics, Solimo, Symbol, Myx, Vedaka, Presto among others.

The upcoming deals from the Amazon Great Indian Sale include up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders. Consumers looking to purchase OnePlus 6T will get ‘unbeatable exchange offer’ and ‘lowest ever’ price on the Redmi Y2. The Huawei Nova 3i and Honor 8X will also be offered on attractive ‘never seen before’ price, as per Amazon.