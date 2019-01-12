comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20; deals on smartphones, home appliances and more
News

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20; deals on smartphones, home appliances and more

Deals

Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access on January 19.

  • Published: January 12, 2019 12:24 PM IST
amazon-great-indian-sale-2019

–Amazon has announced its yearly shopping carnival the ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ for Indian consumers. The e-commerce company will offer discounts, deals, cashback and more on over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in. The four-day sale will kick off from January 20 and will continue until January 23 midnight.

Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access to top deals starting 12:00PM (12 noon) on January 19. Consumers shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Sale will also get extra 10 percent instant discount on payments using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. The same offer will also be applicable on EMI through HDFC bank cards. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv for no-cost EMI scheme.

Amazon India will also be running special exchange benefits on variety of products across categories like smartphones, TVs, ACs and more.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 9,999

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India slashed; now starts at Rs 9,999

“As the most trusted and visited e-commerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Daily Essentials and more. With No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones & large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India.

Watch: OnePlus 6T Hands-On

Amazon hasn’t revealed specific deals as of now, but has noted that consumers can look forward to big savings on some of the biggest brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung, 10.or, Puma, Red Tape, Bata, MotherCare, Vero Moda, Fastrack, Joyalukkas, Timex, Skybags, Arrow, LG, Voltas, BPL, HP, Canon, Hot Wheels, Pampers, Surf Excel, Lakme, Philips, Prestige, Usha, Bombay Dyeing and more. Special offers will be available on Amazon Brands – Amazonbasics, Solimo, Symbol, Myx, Vedaka, Presto among others.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could lose title as world's richest person after divorce

Also Read

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos could lose title as world's richest person after divorce

The upcoming deals from the Amazon Great Indian Sale include up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders. Consumers looking to purchase OnePlus 6T will get ‘unbeatable exchange offer’ and ‘lowest ever’ price on the Redmi Y2. The Huawei Nova 3i and Honor 8X will also be offered on attractive ‘never seen before’ price, as per Amazon.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2019 12:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique
thumb-img
News
Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report

Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report

A look at how Apple iPhone evolved since Steve Jobs introduced it 12 years ago

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20
Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report

News

Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report
Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

News

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

हिंदी समाचार

नशेड़ी जैसे ही फैसले लेते हैं हैवी फेसबुक यूजर्स : रिपोर्ट

नए साल 2019 में अमेजन की Great Indian Sale 20 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

अमेजफिट वर्ज वियरेबल अमेजन पर 15 जनवरी से होगी उपलब्ध

'ऑनर व्यू 20' 29 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

वीवो का 'Waterdrop' स्मार्टफोन डिजाइन के मामले में होगा सबसे अलग

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans
Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report

News

Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report
Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report

News

Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report
A look at how Apple iPhone evolved since Steve Jobs introduced it 12 years ago

News

A look at how Apple iPhone evolved since Steve Jobs introduced it 12 years ago