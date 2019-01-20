Amazon Great Indian Sale: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available for just Rs 39,990

It may have been succeeded by the Galaxy Note 9, but Samsung’s 2017 flagship – Galaxy Note 8 – is still (and will continue to be, at least for the next few years) one of the best top-tier smartphones you can buy right now. The smartphone (or phablet) recently got a big price cut, bringing its price to Rs 42,990. However, if you act fast, you can get the Note 8 for even lesser.

As part of its ongoing ‘Great Indian Sale’, Amazon India is offering Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at an incredibly low price of just Rs 39,990. All three color variants of the flagship – Midnight Black, Orchid Grey, and Maple Gold – are available at the discounted price. Even better, there are quite a few extra deals and offers included in the mix as well. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Discounted price, offers, and other details

During Amazon ‘Great Indian Sale’ (January 20-23), Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 39,990. For HDFC credit/debit card holders, there’s an additional 10 percent discount, subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500. Other offers include ‘No Cost EMI’ on all major cards, as well as cashback of up to Rs 2,000 across multiple online merchants.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Specifications and features

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or Samsung Exynos 8895) SoC. The chipset is helped by 6GB of RAM and (at least) 64GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 512GB. The flagship phablet features a 6.3-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED panel, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The software aboard is Android Nougat (out-of-the-box), although an update to Android Pie is arriving soon.

For imaging, the Galaxy Note 8 features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors. The selfie camera setup is a single-lens affair, made up of an 8-megapixel sensor. The top-tier smartphone has a plethora of connectivity options and features, including everything from Wi-Fi and 3.5mm audio to S-Pen and DeX support. Backing up the whole package is a 3,300mAh battery, which supports both fast and wireless charging.