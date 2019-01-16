comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Sale: Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, and Nova 3i discounted
News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, and Nova 3i discounted

Deals

The limited-time promotion will begin on January 20 and continue till January 23.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 8:15 PM IST
Huawei Nova 3 2

Image credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The celebrations of new year may be over, but it seems that the festive season is just getting started for online shoppers. Kicking things off in 2019, Amazon India has announced ‘Great Indian Sale’, its first sale of the new year. During the four-day promotion, which will begin on January 20 and continue till January 23, the e-commerce platform will be offering deals and discounts on a wide-range of products, ranging from electronics to groceries.

However, if you’re specifically planning to buy a new smartphone, you may want to take a look at Huawei’s offerings. During Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Sale’, the Chinese technology major will be offering discounts and deals on quite a few of its smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Huawei P20 Pro

Having a triple-lens rear camera system, the flagship Huawei P20 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 59,999 during ‘Great Indian Sale’. There’s also an exchange offer of Rs 5,000 and ‘No Cost EMI’ for three months. Powered by a Kirin 970 SoC, the smartphone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a 6.1-inch FullHD+ notched AMOLED display on the front, with Android Oreo (skinned with EMUI) running out-of-the-box. Huawei P20 Pro’s Leica-engineered tri-lens rear camera system is comprised of a 40-megapixel lens, a 20-megapixel (B&W) lens, and an 8-megapixel lens. Up front, there’s a 24-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Lite

During ‘Great Indian Sale’, Huawei P20 Lite will be available for purchase at a reduced price of Rs 12,999, post a discount of Rs 7,000. There’s ‘No Cost EMI’ included into the mix as well. The smartphone features a Kirin 659 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch FullHD+ notched display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. On the back, there’s a dual-lens camera system comprised of a 16-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel module. The front-facing camera system is also comprised of two lenses – one 16-megapixel and one 24-megapixel. All standard connectivity features are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Also Read

Huawei doesn't spy for China and install backdoors in its smartphones, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Huawei Nova 3

Bearing flagship-grade hardware, Huawei Nova 3 will be available during ‘Great Indian Sale’ at a price of Rs 29,999. Buyers will also be able to take advantage of ‘No Cost EMI’ for three months. The smartphone has a dual-tone gradient color and is powered by a Kirin 970 SoC, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Up front, you get a 6.3-inch FullHD+ notched display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android Oreo, with EMUI baked on top. For imaging duties, Huawei Nova 3 has a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel (B&W) sensor. On the front, you get a 24-megapixel module and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing module. A 3,750mAh battery is also included in the package.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

Huawei Nova 3i

Available during ‘Great Indian Sale’ at Rs 16,990 (after a discount of Rs 4,000), Huawei Nova 3i is the first smartphone to have a Kirin 710 chipset. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ notched display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with EMUI 8.2 baked on top. Taking care of imaging duties is a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera setup is also made up of two lenses, one 24-megapixel and one 2-megapixel. All standard connectivity options are there, with a 3,340mAh battery rounding things off.

You Might be Interested

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

64999

Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

3.33

19999

Android 8.0 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
16 MP + 2MP dual Camera
Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 710 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3

34999

Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2
Kirin 970
Dual 16MP + 24MP
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 8:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Huawei smartphones discounted by up to Rs 7,000

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Huawei smartphones discounted by up to Rs 7,000
Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India

News

LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 549 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिल रहा है 3GB डेली डाटा

WhatsApp Beta एंड्रॉइड 2.19.9 में शामिल हुआ ग्रुप कॉल शॉर्टकट

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 अमेजन पर हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का पहला 5G फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स!

Nokia 3.1 Plus को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon
News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon
Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei

News

Huawei doesn't spy for China, says CEO Ren Zhengfei
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections

News

Facebook to strengthen ad rules in India and other countries ahead of 2019 elections
Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android

News

Twitter rolls out reverse-chronological timeline option for Android