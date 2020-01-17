comscore Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus phones
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 40 percent discount on Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the company is promising up to 40 percent discount on a lot of phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Nokia and more.

  Published: January 17, 2020 12:20 PM IST
The Amazon Great Indian Sale will kick off starting January 19, but Amazon Prime members can get early access to the sale starting tomorrow. The four-day Amazon sale will continue till January 22, 2020. The e-commerce giant is promising up to 40 percent discount on a lot of phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Nokia and more. Buyers can also get a 10 percent instant discount with SBI Bank credit cards. The company will also be offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange bonus, and total damage protection. Read on to know more about the Amazon Great Indian Sale deals and offers.

Amazon Great Indian Sale deals, offers

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 13,999. The Galaxy M30s packs a whopping 6,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel camera sensor. If your budget is slightly low, then you can go for the Samsung Galaxy M30 as it will be priced at Rs 8,999, which sounds like a tempting deal. For the same price, you can get a triple camera setup, AMOLED panel, a 5,000mAh battery, FHD+ display and more. Amazon is also offering Rs 500 cashback, if you buy the handset via Amazon Pay.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 will be priced at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 16,999. This means that Amazon is giving Rs 3,000 discount the Galaxy M40. Moving ahead, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will cost Rs 13,999, whereas the OnePlus 7T will cost you Rs 34,999 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. Its OnePlus 7T Pro version will be listed with a price tag of Rs 51,999. The iPhone XR will also be on the sale with a discounted price, but Amazon hasn’t revealed the exact price.

Amazon claims that “customers will see great offers on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series. Apple Airpods will also see great offers.” The Vivo U20 will cost RS 9,990, and the Nokia 4.2 will be available for as low as Rs 5,999 during the Amazon Great Indian sale. The Oppo F11 will be sold for Rs 13,990, and the Oppo Reno 2F will be listed with a bundled exchange offer with an extra Rs 3,000 off as an instant discount. Other deals include Poco F1 for Rs 14,999, Realme U1 for Rs 7,999, and Samsung Galaxy M20 for Rs 8,499.

Features Nokia 4.2 Apple iPhone XR Samsung Galaxy M30s
Price 10990 49900 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 9 Pie iOS 12 Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels LCD-6.1-inch 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 64GB onboard storage up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP 12MP Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 8MP 7MP 16MP
Battery 3,000mAh 6000mAh

  Published Date: January 17, 2020 12:20 PM IST

