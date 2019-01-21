comscore
News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to Rs 699 instant discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6A with HDFC Bank card offer

Deals

There are also exchange and EMI offers that you can avail when buying a Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 9:28 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review 11

With Republic Day just around the corner, e-commerce sites have started their respective sales offering interesting deals and discounts on a number of products. Amazon India is running its Great Indian Sale between January 20 and goes on till January 23. Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 6A is on sale, and getting a discount of up to Rs 699.

The base model of Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999 and it gets flat Rs 599 discount, which drops the price to Rs 5400. The higher variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999 and gets a flat Rs 699 discount, which brings the price down to Rs 6,300. This instant discount is only available for HDFC bank credit and debit card users.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features

Talking about the specifications of the device, it comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with a Quad-core SoC along with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The device comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review: The new budget king?

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review: The new budget king?

Redmi 6A comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB port, and 3.5mm audio socket. The device runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out of the box that can be upgraded to MIUI 10 and it will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने पेश किया वार्षिक प्री-पेड प्लान, 1 जीबी डेली डाटा के साथ पाएं अनलिमिडेट फायदे

Vivo ने टीज किया दो डिस्प्ले वाले NEX Dual Display का DeMarcus Cousins लिमिटेड एडिशन

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE ग्रेडिएंट कलर स्कीम के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

Tata Docomo ने पेश किया 165 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, कॉल के साथ मिल रहा है डाटा बेनिफिट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 गीकबेंच पर Exynos 9820 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

