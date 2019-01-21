Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to Rs 699 instant discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6A with HDFC Bank card offer

With Republic Day just around the corner, e-commerce sites have started their respective sales offering interesting deals and discounts on a number of products. Amazon India is running its Great Indian Sale between January 20 and goes on till January 23. Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 6A is on sale, and getting a discount of up to Rs 699.

The base model of Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999 and it gets flat Rs 599 discount, which drops the price to Rs 5400. The higher variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999 and gets a flat Rs 699 discount, which brings the price down to Rs 6,300. This instant discount is only available for HDFC bank credit and debit card users.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features

Talking about the specifications of the device, it comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with a Quad-core SoC along with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The device comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Redmi 6A comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB port, and 3.5mm audio socket. The device runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out of the box that can be upgraded to MIUI 10 and it will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.