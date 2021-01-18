Amazon Great Republic Day sale goes live for Prime members starting today, January 19. For everyone else the Republic Day sale begins on January 20 and continues until January 24. During the sale, Amazon is offering big discounts on products across categories including smartphones, tablets, among other electronic goods. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is also live for Plus member starting today and everyone else will be able to access the discounts from January 20. Also Read - This is the best time to buy iPhone XR, iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 mini

For the Great Republic Day sale, Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 percent instant discount on shopping with credit card. Here we have listed out the best smartphone deals you can get on Amazon today. Take a look. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Amazon and Flipkart deals, more

Top deals, discount offers on Amazon today

iPhone 12 mini gets discounted during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The latest Apple iPhone is selling at a discounted price of Rs 59,990. This offer is inclusive of Rs 4,500 instant discount with SBI credit card. So, this offer is applicable for consumers who have access to State Bank of India credit card. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini gets Rs 10,000 discount in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale with a catch

Redmi 9 Power can also be grabbed at Rs 9,999. The phone has been recently launched at a price starting at Rs 10,999. This discount offer is inclusive of extra Rs 1,000 cashback on shopping with Amazon Pay. Additionally, there’s an option to get 10 percent cashback on shopping with SBI credit card.

Samsung Galaxy M31s launched recently is also up for grabs at a discounted price. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. Additionally, buyers can get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with SBI credit card. This is the best time to get the Samsung phone.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is also available at discounted price during the Amazon sale. The Redmi phone is selling at Rs 12,999. Additionally, buyers can get 10 percent instant discount on shopping with SBI credit card. Amazon is also offering extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange on the Redmi phone.