Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, and if you are still looking out for some budget-friendly gadgets, don't waste time. From smart bulbs to a gaming mouse and several other gadgets, Amazon sale has a round-up list of items ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500. The special thing about the deal is that you will get extra cashback of up to 10 percent on payment by SBI card.

Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones

These Realme Earphones can be purchased in Amazon Sale for Rs 399 after a massive discount of 43 percent. Talking about the special features, it has a 14.2mm driver with an in-line HD microphone.

All in One Combo Card Reader for Pen Drive

The All-in-One Combo Card Reader for Pen Drive is available at Rs 398 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. You can avail of this product for just Rs 98 if you buy it with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.

Wipro Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb

It supports the Smart Bulb voice control feature and Amazon Alexa. Customers will get this bulb for only Rs 499 after a massive discount of 61 percent on the sale.

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

During the sale, customers will be able to buy this Portable Bluetooth Speaker for only Rs 499 after a discount of 50 percent. The device has a built-in microphone and FM radio and promises up to 10 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Gadget Hub LED Mood Lamp Bluetooth Speaker

The Gadget Hub LED Mood Lamp Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs 500, down from Rs 899 during the Amazon sale. You can avail of this item for just Rs 200 if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Additionally, you can also avail of 10 percent back up to Rs 100 using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction.

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M Optical USB Gaming Mouse with LED Effect

The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M Optical USB Gaming Mouse with LED Effect is available at Rs 449 on Amazon. You can buy it for just Rs 149 if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. You can also get 10 percent back up to Rs 100 using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction on no minimum order value.