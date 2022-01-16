comscore Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Deals on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Xiaomi
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members: Check deals on HP, Lenovo, Dell
News

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members: Check deals on HP, Lenovo, Dell

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale for Prime members has befun one day in advance. The deals will open for non-Prime members at midnight

Asus Laptop

Asus is also offering deals on its laptops

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members and the e-commerce website has listed some interesting deals in the laptop section. There’s a laptop in almost every price range. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9RT 5G, Apple iPhone 12 and more

On the purchase of laptops, Amazon India is offering up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and up to Rs 20,000 in an exchange offer. Also Read - What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

Check out some of the listed deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: The laptop with 10th Gen Intel i5 chipset, GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics and 8GB RAM is selling at a price of Rs 49,999 down from the marked price of Rs 89,490. The offer is available for the model with MS Office 2019. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

HP Pavillion 14: The laptop with Intel 11 Gen Core i5 is selling at a price of Rs 67,999, down from the marked price of Rs 79,444. The laptop gets 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Ideapad 3: The laptop is selling at Rs 36,490, down from the listed price of Rs 57,290. The machine comes with Intel i3 10th Gen processor along with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. Buyers will also get Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office.

Mi Notebook Ultra: The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra laptop is selling at a price of Rs 63,499 down from the price of Rs 76,999. The laptop gets Intel i5 11th Gen processor along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The machine get Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office.

Asus Zenbook 13: The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 11th Gen. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM along with 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will come with Windows 10 Home out of the box and Microsoft Office.

Dell Inspiron 1115G4: This Dell laptop is priced at Rs 39,990, down from the marked priced of Rs 56,776. The laptop is powered by Intel i3 11th Gen processor. The laptop gets 8GB RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage.

Avita Cosmos 2 in 1: The entry-level laptop is selling at a price of Rs 15,990, down from the marked price of Rs 23,490. The machine is powered by Intel Celeron chipset which is coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of HDD storage and Windows 10 Home built-in.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 16, 2022 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members
Deals
Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

Gaming

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members
Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones
Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means
Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales announced

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales announced
Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

Deals

Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए शुरू हो चुका है Big Saving Days Sale, जानें डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स की पूरी डिटेल

Sony PlayStation 5 प्री-आर्डर की तारीख आई सामने: जानें कैसे करना है बुक

Free Fire OB32 Update: इवेंट कैलेंडर और रिवॉर्ड्स हुए लीक, जानें क्या-क्या मिलेगा फ्री

iPhone SE 3 के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन और कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

PUBG: New State में शुरू हुआ BR: Extreme मोड, गेम को रोमांचक बनाने का है पूरा मसाला

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members
Deals
Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers
New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

Gaming

New BGMI update 1.8 creating issues for players: Check details

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers