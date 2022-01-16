Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members and the e-commerce website has listed some interesting deals in the laptop section. There’s a laptop in almost every price range. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9RT 5G, Apple iPhone 12 and more

On the purchase of laptops, Amazon India is offering up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and up to Rs 20,000 in an exchange offer. Also Read - What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

Check out some of the listed deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: The laptop with 10th Gen Intel i5 chipset, GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics and 8GB RAM is selling at a price of Rs 49,999 down from the marked price of Rs 89,490. The offer is available for the model with MS Office 2019. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

HP Pavillion 14: The laptop with Intel 11 Gen Core i5 is selling at a price of Rs 67,999, down from the marked price of Rs 79,444. The laptop gets 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage with Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Ideapad 3: The laptop is selling at Rs 36,490, down from the listed price of Rs 57,290. The machine comes with Intel i3 10th Gen processor along with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. Buyers will also get Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office.

Mi Notebook Ultra: The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra laptop is selling at a price of Rs 63,499 down from the price of Rs 76,999. The laptop gets Intel i5 11th Gen processor along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The machine get Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office.

Asus Zenbook 13: The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 11th Gen. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM along with 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will come with Windows 10 Home out of the box and Microsoft Office.

Dell Inspiron 1115G4: This Dell laptop is priced at Rs 39,990, down from the marked priced of Rs 56,776. The laptop is powered by Intel i3 11th Gen processor. The laptop gets 8GB RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage.

Avita Cosmos 2 in 1: The entry-level laptop is selling at a price of Rs 15,990, down from the marked price of Rs 23,490. The machine is powered by Intel Celeron chipset which is coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of HDD storage and Windows 10 Home built-in.