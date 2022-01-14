comscore Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9RT 5G, Apple iPhone 12 and more
News

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9RT 5G, Apple iPhone 12 and more

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale will bring discounts and offers on OnePlus 9RT 5G, Apple iPhone 12, Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G, Redmi 10 series, Tecno smartphones and more.

Amazon sale-1200

Amazon India will kick off its Great Republic Day sale on January 17 in India. Prime members will be able to access the offers starting January 16 at 12 am. The e-commerce platform will offer discounts and cashback offers on mobiles, accessories, clothing, furniture, appliances, TVs and daily essentials during this sale. Amazon has confirmed to offer an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit cards. Also Read - What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smartphones

During the sale, Apple iPhone 12 will be available at a price of Rs 56,999, down from Rs 79,900. The newly launched OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available at an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank and Kodak Bank cards. OnePlus 9R will be available with an Amazon coupon of Rs 3,000. Additionally, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE will also be available at discounted prices. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

The Redmi 9 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 6,999 and the Redmi 10 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999 and it will now be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sales to kick off on January 17: Offers, discounts and more

According to Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available at a discount of Rs 7,000. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a price of Rs 36,990 with an SBI Bank discount of Rs 1,500.

iQoo Z3 5G will sell at Rs 17,990, down from Rs 19,990. iQoo Z5 5G will also be available at a starting price of Rs 22,990, down by Rs 1,000. iQoo 7 will be available at Rs 29,990 with Rs 2,000 worth Amazon coupon. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be available at Rs 32,999 with Rs 2,000 off on Amazon coupons.

Tecno Camon 17 will be available at a price of Rs 13,999 with Rs 1,000 off on coupon. Realme Narzo 50A will also come with an Amazon coupon discount during the sale. As per Amazon, Oppo F series and A series models, Realme and Vivo models will also get up to Rs 5,000 off during the upcoming sale.

Amazon Prime members can get up to Rs 20,000 in savings with “Advantage just for Prime”. This offer provides 6 months free screen replacement and additional 3 months no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank cards.

In addition to this, headsets will get a discount of 60 percent, powerbanks with up to 75 percent off.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 7:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Paytm to shut down its app in Canada
Apps
Paytm to shut down its app in Canada
How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

How To

How to recover permanently deleted screenshots, images on iPhone

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Opinions

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones

Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers

Apps

Snapchat for iOS gets new features: Here's how to use Bitmoji Reactions, Poll Stickers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off soon: Best deals on smartphones
Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means
Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales announced

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales announced
Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more

Deals

Upcoming smartphone deals on amazon republic day sale: OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

हिंदी समाचार

Apple ID बनाना है बहुत आसान, 2 तरीकों से ऐसे बना सकते हैं नई आईडी

Free Fire में 2022 तक उपलब्ध सबसे अच्छे वेपन्स की लिस्ट, जो हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धांसू जीत

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला सस्ता फोन, जानें खूबियां

OnePlus 9RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में 2022 का हेडशॉट मास्टर बनना चाहते हैं? अपनाएं ये 5 शानदार टिप्स

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Mobiles
Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: Top packs with 3GB daily data, OTT subscriptions
OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to set two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone: Step-by-step guide

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers