Amazon India will kick off its Great Republic Day sale on January 17 in India. Prime members will be able to access the offers starting January 16 at 12 am. The e-commerce platform will offer discounts and cashback offers on mobiles, accessories, clothing, furniture, appliances, TVs and daily essentials during this sale. Amazon has confirmed to offer an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit cards. Also Read - What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smartphones

During the sale, Apple iPhone 12 will be available at a price of Rs 56,999, down from Rs 79,900. The newly launched OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available at an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank and Kodak Bank cards. OnePlus 9R will be available with an Amazon coupon of Rs 3,000. Additionally, OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE will also be available at discounted prices. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

The Redmi 9 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 6,999 and the Redmi 10 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Xiaomi 11 lite NE 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999 and it will now be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sales to kick off on January 17: Offers, discounts and more

According to Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available at a discount of Rs 7,000. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a price of Rs 36,990 with an SBI Bank discount of Rs 1,500.

iQoo Z3 5G will sell at Rs 17,990, down from Rs 19,990. iQoo Z5 5G will also be available at a starting price of Rs 22,990, down by Rs 1,000. iQoo 7 will be available at Rs 29,990 with Rs 2,000 worth Amazon coupon. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be available at Rs 32,999 with Rs 2,000 off on Amazon coupons.

Tecno Camon 17 will be available at a price of Rs 13,999 with Rs 1,000 off on coupon. Realme Narzo 50A will also come with an Amazon coupon discount during the sale. As per Amazon, Oppo F series and A series models, Realme and Vivo models will also get up to Rs 5,000 off during the upcoming sale.

Amazon Prime members can get up to Rs 20,000 in savings with “Advantage just for Prime”. This offer provides 6 months free screen replacement and additional 3 months no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank cards.

In addition to this, headsets will get a discount of 60 percent, powerbanks with up to 75 percent off.