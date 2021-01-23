Amazon Republic Day sale is going to end today and its the last chance for customers to grab some of the top deals available in the final day of the sale. The e-commerce giant is offering some attractive discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio devices and smart TVs. Also Read - OnePlus 8T, TVs and more avaialble at discounted price during sale

Customers can avail 10 percent instant discount of up to 1,500 on SBI credit cards on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for as low as Rs 48,900, huge discount on iPhone XR

So, here’s a look at some of the top deals available. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale 2021: Deals on Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more smartphones

Top deals on mobiles

On the last day, the is available at the lowest price of Rs 41,999 at 7 percent off. You can buy the OnePlus 8T at Rs 42,999 with a Rs 2,500 discount coupon.

The Pro Max is available for Rs 14,999 on the last day of the sale on Amazon.

The Mini is available between Rs 64,490-Rs 69,490 and you won’t get these discount price after today.

You can also get discounts on the Galaxy M31, Redmi 9 Power, Vivo V20, Mi 10i, and the Oppo A31.

Top deals on accessories

On the last day of the Amazon sale, you can avail up to 70 percent discount on headphones and speakers from Boat and will also get up to 40 percent off on headphones.

You can get the Jabra Elite 65T wireless earbuds for as low as Rs 3,999 and the lowest prices are available on other Jabra earphones.

Top-selling headphones from Samsung, OnePlus and more are also available at a discount. The OnePlus Buds Z are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,799 while realme Buds 2 are available for as low as Rs 499.

Top deals on electronics

You can get up to 40 percent off on gaming laptops on the last day of the Amazon sale. Premium monitors are also available at discounted prices while Amazon Echo devices are available at up 45 percent discount.

Amazit smartwatches can be bought for up to 45 percent discount with Noise is offering up to 50 percent off on its lineup of smartwatches.

Top deals on TVs and appliances

Deal of the day during the Amazon Republic Day sale is on the Sony Bravia 43′ HD smart TV which is available at a 22 percent discount of Rs 34,990. The Mi TV 4A is available at Rs 19,999 while the OnePlus TV is available for Rs 14,999 at 28 percent off.

Samsung is offering its Wondertainment TV at Rs 16,790 and the OnePlus Y series TVs are starting st Rs 23,000.