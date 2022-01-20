Amazon Great Republic Day sale will soon come to an end. The e-commerce platform is conducting the last day of sale today. Amazon India is offering deals on numerous product categories including smartphones, accessories, and electronics. Buyers can get up to 40 percent off on smartphones, 70 percent off on electronics, and up to 60 percent off on TV from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Redmi, ASUS, boAt, HP, and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord phone under Rs 20,000? It is going to be reality soon

Bank offers

Customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon pay later, and select debit & credit cards. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top deals on purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners, smart speakers and more

Check some of the offers on smartphones:

OnePlus Nord CE: The OnePlus mid-range device with 64MP triple-lens camera with and 16MP front camera. The phone features a 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution. The phone is available for Rs 24,999 on Amazon. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

OnePlus Nord 2: OnePlus Nord 2 comes with Sony 50MP AI Triple camera lens. The phone features Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone gets a 6.43-inch, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone can be purchased at a price of Rs 29,999.

Realme Narzo 50A: The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone gets a 6.5 inch HD+ Display. The phone gets a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera and 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 12,499.

Redmi Note 10S: The Redmi Note 10S is selling at a price of Rs 13,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It gets an AMOLED display and a 64 MP quad camera. It features a 5000 mAh battery. Prime members can also get 6 months free screen replacement and 9 months No cost EMI (with HDFC Bank) under Advantage Just for Prime. An additional 10% discount is being offered with SBI credit cards, taking the price down to Rs 12,749.

Redmi 9A: The Redmi 9A is selling for Rs 6,999. The smartphone features an HD+ IPS display and it is powered by Mediatek Helio G25 processor. The phone gets a 5000 mAh battery which can give up to 2 days of battery life.

Redmi 9A Sport: The phone is selling for Rs 6,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5000 mah battery.

Samsung M12: The Samsung M12 is selling at a price of Rs 9,499 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup, 6000 mAH battery. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a notch.