comscore Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Last day offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones
News

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Deals

Customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon pay later, and select debit & credit cards

OnePlus Nord 2

Amazon Great Republic Day sale will soon come to an end. The e-commerce platform is conducting the last day of sale today. Amazon India is offering deals on numerous product categories including smartphones, accessories, and electronics. Buyers can get up to 40 percent off on smartphones, 70 percent off on electronics, and up to 60 percent off on TV from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Redmi, ASUS, boAt, HP, and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord phone under Rs 20,000? It is going to be reality soon

Bank offers

Customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon pay later, and select debit & credit cards. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top deals on purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners, smart speakers and more

Check some of the offers on smartphones:

OnePlus Nord CE: The OnePlus mid-range device with 64MP triple-lens camera with and 16MP front camera. The phone features a 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution. The phone is available for Rs 24,999 on Amazon. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

OnePlus Nord 2: OnePlus Nord 2 comes with Sony 50MP AI Triple camera lens. The phone features Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone gets a 6.43-inch, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone can be purchased at a price of Rs 29,999.

Realme Narzo 50A: The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The phone gets a 6.5 inch HD+ Display. The phone gets a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera and 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 12,499.

Redmi Note 10S: The Redmi Note 10S is selling at a price of Rs 13,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It gets an AMOLED display and a 64 MP quad camera. It features a 5000 mAh battery. Prime members can also get 6 months free screen replacement and 9 months No cost EMI (with HDFC Bank) under Advantage Just for Prime. An additional 10% discount is being offered with SBI credit cards, taking the price down to Rs 12,749.

Redmi 9A: The Redmi 9A is selling for Rs 6,999. The smartphone features an HD+ IPS display and it is powered by Mediatek Helio G25 processor. The phone gets a 5000 mAh battery which can give up to 2 days of battery life.

Redmi 9A Sport: The phone is selling for Rs 6,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The phone features an HD+ IPS display, Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor, 5000 mah battery.

Samsung M12: The Samsung M12 is selling at a price of Rs 9,499 on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup, 6000 mAH battery. The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a notch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why
Gaming
Your next gaming laptop, PC will be more expensive to buy: Here's why
Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

News

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone Under 40000 (January 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 (January 2022)
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi smartphones
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Deals

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500
OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord N20 launch timelines leaked

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord N20 launch timelines leaked

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में पहली बार दूल्हा-दुल्हन 3D Avatar में करेंगे Metaverse Wedding, जानिए एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में दूल्हे ने हमसे क्या कहा...

Free Fire Reward Today (20 January): आज फ्री में ऐसे पाएं ग्लू वॉल और वाउचर के साथ कई धमाल रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Republic Day Event 2022 - गेम में आ रहा नया इवेंट, वाउचर और इंडिया फेस पेंट समेत मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus ला रहा बजट रेंज में नया OnePlus Nord, कीमत होगी 20000 रुपये से कम

Latest Videos

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Mobiles
Vivo Y55 5G revealed to launch in India in January 2022: Check specifications, price, features
Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch

News

Xiaomi teases Android 12-based MIUI 13 global launch
Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

News

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers