Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Samsung launches new dishwashers for Indian kitchens

During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale, buyers can get the dishwasher at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,999 for 18 months. They will also be eligible for cashback and discounts of up to Rs 2,000.

Amazon is currently hosting the Great Republic Day sale in India. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,750 on SBI Bank credit card. Samsung has launched two models of dishwashers during the sale. These dishwashers are powered by the “IntensiveWash program”. As per the company, “they are specially designed for Indian kitchens to remove grease, leftover oil, burn stains from kadhai as well as other cookware”. Also Read - Google’s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

In terms of colours, the dishwashers come in Stainless Steel Silver and White colour variants. As for pricing, the two dishwashers are priced at Rs 38,990 and Rs 35,990 respectively. Also Read - Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why

During the Amazon Great Republic sale, the two newly-launched dishwashers are available on offers and discounts. Buyers can get the dishwasher at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,999 for 18 months. They will also be eligible for cashback and discounts of up to Rs 2,000. Also Read - From Samsung to Hyundai: Over 30 officials who attended CES 2022 test positive for COVID-19

As per the company, purchases made during the offer period will also be eligible for ‘No Questions Asked’ returns. The two models come with a Stainless Steel Tub that transmits less noise and “handles much higher temperatures for sterilizing rinses”.

The company claims that the dishwashers are designed for Indian cookware like “cooker and kadhai”. They come with 13 place settings that are capable of accommodating dishes of different sizes in just a wash cycle. In terms of height, Samsung offers a Height Adjustment option for large variety of utensils.

As per a statement by Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, “Consumers are looking to upgrade their lifestyles and transform their living spaces. This includes the kitchen which is a center point in all Indian homes. Samsung Dishwashers are powered by IntensiveWash and are specially designed for Indian kitchens, offering ultimate convenience and hygiene.”

  Published Date: January 17, 2022 6:13 PM IST

