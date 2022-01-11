comscore Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Massive discounts on smartphones, smart TV’s, and more
News

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Massive discounts on smartphones, smart TV’s, and more

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering discounts on smartphones, electronics, home and kitchen devices, as well as TVs and large electronics items.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Amazon has announced the Great Republic Day sale today. But at present, the e-commerce giant has not disclosed its sale date. The company has announced the sale with the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. For Amazon Prime members, this sale will be made live 24 hours in advance as usual. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount

Discounts and offers

The sale is offering discounts on smartphones, electronics, home and kitchen devices, as well as TVs and large electronics items. Customers can avail up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 70 percent off on cameras and laptops, and up to 50 percent off on Amazon Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends today: Discounts on mobiles, TVs and more

SBI credit card customers can avail of an additional benefit of 10 percent. In addition, the sale will include the launch of over 80 Samsung, Xiaomi, and Tecno smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 8T, TVs and more avaialble at discounted price during sale

Amazon will also offer bank offers in the sale, including additional discounts on SBI cards, no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, and discounts for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,000 on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs.

Amazon Echo smart speaker can be purchased at a 50 percent discount. Fire TV devices will get up to 48 percent off, with Kindle readers getting up to Rs 3,400 off. Additionally, a 45 percent discount on Echo smart display will be available in the sale.

Discount on smartwatches

Talking about smartwatches, you can buy them in the sale with a discount of up to 60 percent. Laptops are going to get up to Rs 40,000 off during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Talking about large appliances, up to 50 percent discount will be given on refrigerators and washing machines and TVs. Apart from all this, you can also buy video game titles for console and PC in the sale with a 55% discount.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 5:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 11, 2022 5:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea
Telecom
Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea
COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

How To

COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

Here s what Apple s VR headset have in common with MacBook Pro

Wearables

Here s what Apple s VR headset have in common with MacBook Pro

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

From OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT2, here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alternatives

Mobiles

From OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT2, here are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE alternatives

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Microsoft Surface Pro X Windows 11 tablet launched in India: Price, specs

How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount

News

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount
Amazon Republic Day sale last day deals, offers and discounts available

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale last day deals, offers and discounts available
Amazon Sale: Exclusive discounts on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, TVs and more

Deals

Amazon Sale: Exclusive discounts on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, TVs and more
Republic Day Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone XR

Deals

Republic Day Sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone XR

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 जल्द होगी शुरू, स्मार्टफोन और लैपटॉप पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्स

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Shuffling और One Finger Pushup इमोट

Google Chrome में सेव पासवर्ड को आसानी से देख सकते हैं आप, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये स्टेप

80W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च हुआ नया वनप्लस का सबसे तगड़ा फोन, जानें कीमत

ये 5 तरीके BGMI और PUBG Mobile का गेम-प्ले करेंगे इंप्रूव, जीतेंगे हर मैच!

Latest Videos

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
News
WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background
Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more
Microsoft Surface Pro X Windows 11 tablet launched in India: Price, specs

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X Windows 11 tablet launched in India: Price, specs
How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers