Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Up to 60 percent discount on smartphones, smart TVs, more

Amazon has announced the Great Republic Day sale today. But at present, the e-commerce giant has not disclosed its sale date. The company has announced the sale with the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. For Amazon Prime members, this sale will be made live 24 hours in advance as usual. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced, HDFC card users get extra 10 percent instant discount

Discounts and offers

The sale is offering discounts on smartphones, electronics, home and kitchen devices, as well as TVs and large electronics items. Customers can avail up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 70 percent off on cameras and laptops, and up to 50 percent off on Amazon Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends today: Discounts on mobiles, TVs and more

SBI credit card customers can avail of an additional benefit of 10 percent. In addition, the sale will include the launch of over 80 Samsung, Xiaomi, and Tecno smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 8T, TVs and more avaialble at discounted price during sale

Amazon will also offer bank offers in the sale, including additional discounts on SBI cards, no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, and discounts for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,000 on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs.

Amazon Echo smart speaker can be purchased at a 50 percent discount. Fire TV devices will get up to 48 percent off, with Kindle readers getting up to Rs 3,400 off. Additionally, a 45 percent discount on Echo smart display will be available in the sale.

Discount on smartwatches

Talking about smartwatches, you can buy them in the sale with a discount of up to 60 percent. Laptops are going to get up to Rs 40,000 off during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Talking about large appliances, up to 50 percent discount will be given on refrigerators and washing machines and TVs. Apart from all this, you can also buy video game titles for console and PC in the sale with a 55% discount.