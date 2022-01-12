Both Flipkart and Amazon have announced their Republic Day sale dates in India. Amazon will host its Great Republic Days sale from January 17 to January 20. Amazon Prime members will get access to the sale offers 24 hours prior i.e. January 16. On the other hand, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will kick off on January 17 and will end on January 22. The sale will be open to Flipkart Plus members on January 16. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

Amazon Great Republic Days sale: Offers, discounts

During the sale, Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Several newly launched smartphones will be available for purchase for the first time in India during this sale. These smartphones include OnePlus 9RT, scheduled to launch on January 14 and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which will debut in India on January 19. New launches like Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Jabra Elite 3 earbuds, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Oppo Enco M32 neckband and more will also be available for purchase during this sale. According to the e-commerce platform, buyers can get up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories during the sale.

The Amazon sale preview suggests that products like Boat Watch Matrix, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Boat Airdopes 181 earbuds will be launched during the sale. Smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Acer, Hisense, OnePlus, Redmi and more will also be available at a discount of up to 60 percent.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discounts, offers and more

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The e-commerce platform has not announced specific deals on smartphones yet. However, smartphones from Poco, Apple, Realme and Samsung. Other electronic devices including smartwatches, earbuds, laptops and more will also be available at a discount of up to 80 percent.