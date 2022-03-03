comscore Amazon Home Shopping Spree sale: Deals on appliances, ACs and TVs
Amazon India ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale begins today: Check top deals

During the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon.in, customers can get deals on Samsung, LG, Wipro, Home Centre, Duroflex and much more.

Amazon.in is conducting a new ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale that starts on March 3. The e-commerce platform will be offering deals on home essentials including home appliances, kitchen appliances and cookware. The offers and deals during the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ will be available till March 6, 2022. Also Read - Amazon launches 2nd-gen Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, hands-free Alexa in India

During the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon.in, customers can get deals on Samsung, LG, Wipro, Home Centre, Duroflex and much more. Customers can also get an additional 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 5000 using Kotak credit and debit cards. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest to kick off tomorrow: Check deals, offers, discounts

Here are some of the offers by participating sellers –
Offers on home appliances: Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Up to 40% off | Air Conditioners | LG, Lloyd, Whirlpool, Samsung, Sanyo and more
Starting Rs
7,490 | Refrigerators | LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more
Starting Rs 22,499 | Split ACs
Starting Rs 13,990 | Energy efficient refrigerators

Offers on electronics:

Up to 40% off | Bestsellers in TV
Up to 40% off | Largescreen TVs
Sony Google TVs and more | Up to 40% off
Smart TVs | Up to 40% off

Offers on kitchen appliances

Up to 50% off | Cooking Essentials
Starting Rs 99 | Kitchen Storage
Starting Rs 499 | Water bottles & flasks
Starting Rs 29 | Choppers, Knives & Kitchen tools
Starting Rs 399 | Dinner sets
Up to 70% off | Cotton bedsheets, curtains, towels & more
Up to 70% off | Showpieces, clocks & more decor range
Up to 60% off | Boxes, laundry bags, collapsible wardrobe, hangers & more
Up to 60% off on Lighting solutions
Best deals on home products from top brands like Wipro, Ferns & Petals, Raymond & more

Offers on other accessories:

Up to 60% off | Power tools, cleaning supplies & more
Starting Rs 99 | Tools, masks, gloves & more
Up to 25% off 3D printers, deep freezers & more
Up to 45% off | Power tools & welding machines

  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 1:21 AM IST

