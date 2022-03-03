Amazon.in is conducting a new ‘Home Shopping Spree’ sale that starts on March 3. The e-commerce platform will be offering deals on home essentials including home appliances, kitchen appliances and cookware. The offers and deals during the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ will be available till March 6, 2022. Also Read - Amazon launches 2nd-gen Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, hands-free Alexa in India

During the ‘Home Shopping Spree’ on Amazon.in, customers can get deals on Samsung, LG, Wipro, Home Centre, Duroflex and much more. Customers can also get an additional 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 5000 using Kotak credit and debit cards. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest to kick off tomorrow: Check deals, offers, discounts

Here are some of the offers by participating sellers –

Offers on home appliances: Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Up to 40% off | Air Conditioners | LG, Lloyd, Whirlpool, Samsung, Sanyo and more

Starting Rs

7,490 | Refrigerators | LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more

Starting Rs 22,499 | Split ACs

Starting Rs 13,990 | Energy efficient refrigerators

Offers on electronics:

Up to 40% off | Bestsellers in TV

Up to 40% off | Largescreen TVs

Sony Google TVs and more | Up to 40% off

Smart TVs | Up to 40% off

Offers on kitchen appliances

Up to 50% off | Cooking Essentials

Starting Rs 99 | Kitchen Storage

Starting Rs 499 | Water bottles & flasks

Starting Rs 29 | Choppers, Knives & Kitchen tools

Starting Rs 399 | Dinner sets

Up to 70% off | Cotton bedsheets, curtains, towels & more

Up to 70% off | Showpieces, clocks & more decor range

Up to 60% off | Boxes, laundry bags, collapsible wardrobe, hangers & more

Up to 60% off on Lighting solutions

Best deals on home products from top brands like Wipro, Ferns & Petals, Raymond & more

Offers on other accessories:

Up to 60% off | Power tools, cleaning supplies & more

Starting Rs 99 | Tools, masks, gloves & more

Up to 25% off 3D printers, deep freezers & more

Up to 45% off | Power tools & welding machines