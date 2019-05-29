Amazon Honor Days sale: Up to Rs 9,000 off on Honor View 20, Honor 8X, Honor 10 Lite and more

Amazon India is hosting “Honor Days” sale on its platform and is offering decent discounts and deals on several Honor handsets. The sale, which started on May 27, will last until May 31. The e-commerce giant is also giving no-cost EMI option, 5 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, exchange bonus, cashback offers and more. As per the website, customers can get up to Rs 9,000 off on Honor smartphones. Here’s a look at the devices that are on the sale.

Honor View20 starting at Rs 37,999

The Honor View20 is the company flagship smartphone. The smartphone is available with flat Rs 5,000 off during the Honor Days sale. The device is available with a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB/128GB configuration. To recall, the smartphone was launched at a market retail price of Rs 42,999 but was available for a MOP of Rs 39,999. The flagship device sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display and flaunts the latest hole punch display design.

Under the hood, the Honor View20 is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC. The device comes with dual-SIM support and dual 4G standby. There is also a 48-megapixel main camera on the back paired with 3D ToF sensor for gesture support. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes in Sapphire Blue or Black color options.

Honor 8X at Rs 12,999

During the Honor Days sale, Amazon India is offering the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Honor 8X for Rs 12,999. You can also go for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 14,999. For the price, you will get a big 6.5-inch display, Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710 chipset, dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset is kept alive by a 3,750mAh battery, and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 9.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Honor 10 Lite at Rs 9,999

The company is also offering a discount on the Honor 10 Lite smartphone. The budget device made its debut back in January 2019. Customers can buy the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant for Rs 9,999 and 4GB/64GB storage configuration for Rs 11,999. As for the specifications, the Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch, and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. On the imaging front, the Honor 10 Lite offers a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The handset is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 8C at Rs 8,999

The Honor 8C is an entry-level smartphone from the company. The handset was earlier available for Rs 9,999 and during the Honor Days sale, it is getting discounted further by Rs 1,000. Now, you can buy the same device for Rs 8,999 via Amazon India. For the price, you will get 4GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. As for the specifications, the Honor 8C packs a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset.

The smartphone offers a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual cameras at the back. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports both face unlock as well as fingerprint recognition. Customers can get the wallet-friendly Honor 8C device either in Black or Blue color option.

Honor 7C available for Rs 9,499

During Honor Days sale on Amazon India, the Honor 7C can be purchased for Rs 9,499. For the price, buyers will get a 5.99-inch HD+ display, dual cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with 3GB RAM/32GB storage. The device comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone comes in Blue, Black and Gold color variants. The budget handset is backed by a small 3,000mAh battery.