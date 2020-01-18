Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals

Amazon India and Flipkart are back with another big sale on their platforms starting January 19. Amazon Great Indian sale starts early for Prime members from January 18 at 12:00PM IST. Flipkart Plus members can get early access to deals starting at 8:00PM IST tonight. As always, the big attraction during these sales are the discounts offered on smartphones and consumer electronics. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade from an existing one, check out these deals first.

Top Amazon and Flipkart deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s is getting its first major discount during the Great Indian sale on Amazon India. The smartphone, which was available for Rs 13,999, is getting a Rs 1,000 discount. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will set you back Rs 15,999. The Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Pie and will soon get an Android 10 update. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

Apple iPhone XS

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone XS is getting a big discount. The flagship iPhone from 2018, which launched at Rs 89,900, is being discounted to Rs 49,999. The iPhone XS might be more than a year old but it is still one of the reliable flagships in the market. It comes with no cost EMI starting from Rs 8,334 per month. There is a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display, Apple A12 Bionic chipset, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 7-megapixel front camera. The model comes with 64GB non-expandable storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on Amazon India during the sale. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It also sports a 64-megapixel main camera on the back as part of its quad rear camera setup. There is a 6.53-inch display, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, Android Pie and a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is available at never before price during Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The Z1 Pro was launched at Rs 15,990 and will be available for Rs 10,990 during the sale. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android Pie and comes in mirror black, sonic blue or sonic blue colors.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi 8A has been our top recommendation for those looking to buy a budget smartphone. During the Flipkart sale, the budget device only gets more attractive with a starting price of Rs 5,999. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC, it comes with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB standard storage. It has a single 12-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20, the second smartphone in Vivo’s U-series, is also getting a discount during Amazon India’s sale. The smartphone, which launched at Rs 10,990, will be available for Rs 9,990. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is an option for 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.1 support. Vivo has equipped the smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. For selfies, Vivo is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. Like its predecessor, the Vivo U20 also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

OnePlus 7T

When it comes to premium mid-range flagship, the OnePlus 7T priced at Rs 34,999 has become a no brainer. During Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the smartphone will be available with up to 9 months no cost EMI. It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Fluid display. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage and a Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It has a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 3,800mAh battery.

Motorola One Action

During Republic Day sale on Flipkart, Motorola One Action is also available at a discounted price. The smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. This is the lowest price yet on the smartphone. The One Action features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 9609 processor, 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Honor 9X

The newest smartphone from Honor will go on sale starting at midnight. The Honor 9X was launched in India this week. While it starts at Rs 13,999, the first sale will see the device available starting from Rs 12,999. It also comes with a 10 percent instant discount from ICICI and Kotak Bank. It offers a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. There is 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and Kirin 710F processor. There is also 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3, the third Android One smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker, is getting another discount in India. The smartphone is available for Rs 11,999 on Amazon India. There is also an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The Mi A3 sports a 6.01-inch HD AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone is available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 4,030mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Story Timeline