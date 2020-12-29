It’s pouring deals and offers on e-commerce platforms as Amazon India has also announced its own ‘Mega Salary Days’ sale bringing together a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM: Check price, availability, features

In an attempt to get the most of out of this festive season, Amazon is offering its customers to choose from an array of products from their favorite brands across various categories. Also Read - E-commerce sector in India to touch $200 billion by 2027: Morgan Stanley

When does the sale start?

Amazon is offering this specially curated storefront at great prices and the ‘Mega Salary Days’ sale is scheduled to kick off from 1 January till 3 January 2021. Since most of the competing platforms are almost done with their respective offers and deals this could be a good opportunity to rope in customers who missed out on previous offers. Also Read - Nokia 8.1 and 7.1 are selling at a discounted prices on online stores

“During ‘Mega Salary Days’ on Amazon India, customers can also look forward to more savings on high-value products from the biggest brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Appliances by IFB, Godrej and more. Furniture by Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell and more; headphones by Boat, Sony, JBL will be available,” the company said in a statement.

What’s on offer?

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40 percent on large appliances with up to 35 percent off on some of the best-selling washing machines. The retail giant is also offering up to 35 percent discount on air conditioners.

As far as smaller home appliances go, during the sale, you will be able to enjoy up to 40 percent sale on microwaves and almost 30 percent discount on TVs.

People interesting in buying the products can also avail various offers that are being offered across various banks.

Customers using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI will get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 and up to Rs 1500 on EMI transactions.

Various shopping platforms have been having sales of their own with Flipkart also offering some attractive deals on smartphones and smaller home appliances.

Considering online sales for products across various categories has shot up in the past couple of week, it’s the right time for Amazon to cash in before the new year kicks in.

-with inputs from IANS.