Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals on laptops, smart TVs and more

The Amazon India Best of Tech Sale will go on from July 13 to July 14 and will feature offers like no-cost EMI and exchange offers on certain items.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 9:20 AM IST
Ecommerce website Amazon India is hosting its Best of Tech sale from July 13 to July 14. The sale will bring deals on some of the best technology across laptops, cameras, TVs, and more. Users will also find various offers on products during the sale like no-cost EMI and added exchange value offers. The sale will go on from July 13 to July 14. Below are some of the best deals on tech items that you should check out. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart TV features 4K ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. There are 3 HDMI ports to connect your set top box, gaming console, etc. Three USB ports are also present that will allow you to connect other USB-based devices. For sound, there is a 20 Watt output along with a bass reflex speaker. The TV costs Rs 63,990 during the Amazon India Best of Tech Sale. Also Read - Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, features and more

Watch: Poco M2 Pro Camera Review

Dell XPS 13.3-inch FHD Laptop

The Dell XPS 13 series features a 10th gen Intel Ci5-1035G1 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD storage drive, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It comes with Windows 10 Home and a year’s subscription of Microsoft Office 365. The Laptop is available in an i5 variant, for now, which is priced at Rs 1,44,990 during the Amazon India Best of Tech Sale. Also Read - OnePlus Buds India launch teased, to go on sale via Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

A Samsung smartwatch targeted at fitness freaks, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a super AMOLED display with customizable always-on watch faces. There is 24/7 activity tracking,  4 stage Sleep tracking, and activity tracking with continuous heart-rate monitoring. The watch has 39 built-in trackers and also features 50m water resistance. It is available during the Amazon India Best of Tech Sale for Rs 24,090.

JBL C105TWS True Wireless in-Ear earbuds

These JBL true wireless earbuds feature the signature JBL sound along with 17 hours of claimed combined playback time. While the earbuds will give you 5 hours of playback, the charging case will give you an additional 12 hours. There is quick charging, where 15 mins of charging will provide an hour of additional playback.  The earbuds will be available for Rs 4,199 during the Amazon sale.

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR camera

If you’re in the market looking for a good camera, here is the Sony Alpha. It features real-time eye AF for still + Animal Eye AF. Real-time tracking is present along with the world’s fastest 0.02 Sec autofocus speed with 425 phase detection and contrast points. The Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L will be available at Rs 66,990 during the Amazon India Best of Tech Sale.

