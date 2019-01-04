Amazon EMI Fest: Cashback on Realme 1, Apple iPhone X, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Huawei P20 Lite

Amazon India is hosting EMI Fest on its platform from January 3 to January 7 where the e-commerce giant is offering smartphones with up to 8GB RAM. During the EMI fest, Amazon India is offering 5 percent cashback up to Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit Card EMI. The cashback is applicable only for minimum order of Rs 12,500, and cashback will be credited by April 7.

In order to avail, customers need to tap on bank offer option, and select the EMI plan that suits their needs and make payment. One of the fineprints of this EMI fest is that all the devices are available at attractive EMI options compared to standard sale period. Here is a look at the top deals available on smartphones during the EMI Fest.

Realme 1 6GB RAM variant at Rs 12,990

Realme 1, the first smartphone from Oppo’s spinoff brand, is available for Rs 12,990 during the EMI fest. The price is for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The EMI offer starts at Rs 661 and SBI Credit card users can avail EMI at 14 percent for a period of up to 12 months. Realme 1 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. It features a 13-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 3,410mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

Apple iPhone X at Rs 74,999

Apple iPhone X, the premium flagship smartphone from last year, is available on EMI during the fest. It is available with 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit EMI but there is no information on EMI plans. It features a 5.8-inch OLED display, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chipset, and supports Face ID biometric authentication.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 at Rs 11,990

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the selfie-centric smartphone, was launched early this year as the second selfie-centric smartphone from the company in India. The Redmi Y2 with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 11,990 and is available with 5 percent cashback when customers purchase the device using EMI on SBI Credit card. There is also no cost EMI option available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and on orders above Rs 3,000. Customers can also get the Redmi Y2 with EMI on HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Huawei P20 Lite at Rs 14,999

Huawei P20 Lite is the entry-level smartphone from the Chinese smartphone in India. During EMI fest, the smartphone is listed for Rs 14,999 and customers get 5 percent on EMI transactions using SBI credit card. There is also no cost EMI available from other major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards. Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.84-inch display, Kirin 659 chipset and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It offers dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is dual rear camera setup as well with 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors. The smartphone offers rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.