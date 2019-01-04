comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon EMI Fest: Cashback on Realme 1, Apple iPhone X, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Huawei P20 Lite
News

Amazon EMI Fest: Cashback on Realme 1, Apple iPhone X, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Huawei P20 Lite

Deals

Amazon India is offering EMI and cashback in partnership with banks during the four day sale.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 5:02 PM IST
Huawei-P20-Lite-17

Amazon India is hosting EMI Fest on its platform from January 3 to January 7 where the e-commerce giant is offering smartphones with up to 8GB RAM. During the EMI fest, Amazon India is offering 5 percent cashback up to Rs 1,500 on SBI Credit Card EMI. The cashback is applicable only for minimum order of Rs 12,500, and cashback will be credited by April 7.

In order to avail, customers need to tap on bank offer option, and select the EMI plan that suits their needs and make payment. One of the fineprints of this EMI fest is that all the devices are available at attractive EMI options compared to standard sale period. Here is a look at the top deals available on smartphones during the EMI Fest.

Realme 1 6GB RAM variant at Rs 12,990

Realme 1, the first smartphone from Oppo’s spinoff brand, is available for Rs 12,990 during the EMI fest. The price is for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The EMI offer starts at Rs 661 and SBI Credit card users can avail EMI at 14 percent for a period of up to 12 months. Realme 1 features a 6-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. It features a 13-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera, 3,410mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

Oppo Realme 1 Review: Shines bright like a diamond

Also Read

Oppo Realme 1 Review: Shines bright like a diamond

Apple iPhone X at Rs 74,999

Apple iPhone X, the premium flagship smartphone from last year, is available on EMI during the fest. It is available with 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit EMI but there is no information on EMI plans. It features a 5.8-inch OLED display, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chipset, and supports Face ID biometric authentication.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands-On

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 at Rs 11,990

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the selfie-centric smartphone, was launched early this year as the second selfie-centric smartphone from the company in India. The Redmi Y2 with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 11,990 and is available with 5 percent cashback when customers purchase the device using EMI on SBI Credit card. There is also no cost EMI option available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and on orders above Rs 3,000. Customers can also get the Redmi Y2 with EMI on HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review: For the Gen Y

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review: For the Gen Y

Huawei P20 Lite at Rs 14,999

Huawei P20 Lite is the entry-level smartphone from the Chinese smartphone in India. During EMI fest, the smartphone is listed for Rs 14,999 and customers get 5 percent on EMI transactions using SBI credit card. There is also no cost EMI available from other major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv cards. Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.84-inch display, Kirin 659 chipset and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It offers dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is dual rear camera setup as well with 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel sensors. The smartphone offers rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

3.33

19999

Android 8.0 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
16 MP + 2MP dual Camera
Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

9999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
Dual Cameras - 12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 5:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in India sometime in mid-January
thumb-img
News
Motorola P40 leak reveals punch hole camera design
thumb-img
News
Mozilla Thunderbird performance and design improvements coming soon
thumb-img
News
Apple App Store breaks record with $1.22 billion sales during 2018 Christmas week

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Realme Backpack, Realme 2 Pro, Realme Buds to go on sale on January 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging

Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India

News

Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India
Amazon EMI Fest Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon EMI Fest Top smartphone deals
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months

News

Realme hits 4 million smartphones sales in 7 months
Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on January 7

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on January 7

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने 1 लाख से अधिक यूजर्स को अपने साथ जोड़ा

Honor 8A dewdrop नॉच और ड्यूल टोन ग्लास डिजाइन के साथ 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Honor 10 Lite जनवरी में होगा लॉन्च, जानें खास फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

एयरटेल ने पेश किया 76 रुपये का रिचार्ज प्लान, कॉल के साथ डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

गूगल कर रहा है फोल्ड होने वाले पिक्सल स्मार्टफोन पर काम : रिपोर्ट

News

Realme Backpack, Realme 2 Pro, Realme Buds to go on sale on January 7: All you need to know
News
Realme Backpack, Realme 2 Pro, Realme Buds to go on sale on January 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging

News

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pro is now official with 45W dual fast charging
Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India

News

Xolo Era 4X with 5.45-inch display listed on Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked; triple camera, Infinity-U display and more tipped
Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany

News

Apple rival Qualcomm paves way for ban on some iPhones in Germany