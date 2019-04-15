OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2 and Realme U1 available with cashback offers on Amazon India

Amazon India recently concluded its Fab Phones Fest, where the e-commerce giant discounted the OnePlus 6T for the first time. Now, the e-retailer has announced EMI offers, which is being held from April 14 to April 17 on the platform. The deal is mainly aimed at those who shop using EMI options and during the four day sale, ICICI Bank is offering instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Debit and Credit Card EMI purchases. Some of the smartphones being offered by Amazon India include the OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, and the Realme U1 to name a few. Here is a look at the smartphones deals in detail.

OnePlus 6T starting at Rs 34,999

OnePlus 6T was launched starting at Rs 37,999 and during the EMI offers, it is being discounted by Rs 3,000. Customers also get additional Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI, which brings the effective price down to Rs 33,499. The discounted price is for the base model in mirror black finish with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera setup and 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs OxygenOS 9.0 based on Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro starting at Rs 8,999

The Redmi 6 Pro from Xiaomi is available with a discount of Rs 2,500 during the EMI offers on Amazon. The smartphone now starts at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 and customers get Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. It offers 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel camera. The Redmi 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme U1 from Rs 11,999

Realme U1, the selfie-centric smartphone from former Oppo sub-brand, is available for Rs 11,999 during EMI offers. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in black finish is being discounted by Rs 3,500 and ICICI Bank offers Rs 1,500 on Credit and Debit EMI option. The Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, runs ColorOS 5 and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 from Rs 11,999

The Mi A2 from Xiaomi is available for Rs 11,999 and customers can get Rs 1,500 further off on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI offers. The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage but does not support expandable storage. For imaging, there is dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel shooters and has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It has been updated to Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Other deals

During the EMI Fest, Amazon India is also offering other smartphones with ICICI Bank offers. The Vivo Y83 Pro is available starting at Rs 11,990, Redmi Note 5 Pro with Rs 11,800, Redmi Y1 from Rs 10,999, Honor 8X from Rs 14,999 and Honor Play is also available for Rs 14,999.