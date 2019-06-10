Amazon India’s Fab Phones Fest is now live on the app and e-commerce giant’s website. During the four day sale, being held from June 10 to June 13, Amazon India claims to be offering up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. During the sale, consumers will also get no cost EMI option, exchange offer and total damage protection. Here is a look at top deals during the Fab Phones Fest on Amazon India:

OnePlus 6T gets massive price drop

With OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro now available for purchase, Amazon India seems to be getting rid of its OnePlus 6T inventory. During Fab Phones Fest, the OnePlus 6T is getting its biggest price cut yet. The 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 6T with 128GB storage is being discounted to Rs 27,999 while the 256GB storage variant is discounted to Rs 31,999. Both the models were initially available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. With OnePlus 7 starting at Rs 32,999, the discounted pricing of OnePlus 6T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will appeal to those who don’t want to stretch their wallet.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Apple iPhone X at Rs 67,900

Apple iPhone X maybe more than a year old but it is still one of the best premium smartphones in the market. During Fab Phones Fest, customers can buy the device for Rs 67,900. This is the lowest price yet on the smartphone. The flagship iPhone was launched in India at Rs 91,900. It is now available with no cost EMI and Vodafone Forever offers. To recall, the iPhone X features a 5.8-inch OLED display, Apple A11 Bionic chipset, 64GB storage, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel selfie camera. It uses Face ID for authentication, runs iOS 12 and is IP67 water and dust resistant.

Xiaomi Mi A2 with Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange

The Mi A2 is the second Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. The Mi A2 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. In addition to discounted price, there is extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. At Rs 10,999, the Mi A2 is arguably one of the best smartphones if you care for up-to-date software.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 58,999

Apple recently announced an offer on iPhone XR, where the device was available for effective price of Rs 53,900. During Amazon India’s Fab Phones Fest, it seems to be getting discounted even further. The smartphone, which was launched at Rs 76,900, is available starting at Rs 58,999. There is 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit card EMI and Credit Card. This brings the effective price of iPhone XR down to Rs 53,099. The iPhone XR is available in six colors – Red, White, Black, Blue, Coral and Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy M20 at Rs 9,990

Samsung has made a strong comeback with the Galaxy M-series in India. The series has seen launch of three devices so far: Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. During Fab Phones Fest, Amazon India is offering discount on both Galaxy M20 and M30. The Galaxy M20 is being discounted to Rs 9,999 while the Galaxy M30 is being discounted to Rs 14,990. Both the devices are available with no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs 1,165 per month and Rs 2,498 per month respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 61,990

Samsung Galaxy S10 was discounted to Rs 61,900 during the summer sale. It is available at same price during Fab Phones Fest as well. The latest flagship smartphone from the Korean giant also comes with an extra Rs 6,000 off on exchange. Other offers on the smartphone include up to Rs 15,150 off on exchange and no cost EMI from leading banks.

Huawei P30 Pro at Rs 71,990 with bundle offer

Huawei P30 Pro priced at Rs 71,990 is available with extra Rs 8,000 off on exchange. During the Fab Phones Fest, customers can avail up to Rs 18,150 off on exchange and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000. The Huawei P30 Pro is the new benchmark for mobile photography with its periscope lens capable of 5x optical zoom and 10x lossless zoom. It features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Kirin 980 SoC, quad rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for reverse wireless charging support.

You Might be Interested Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 8.1 Oreo Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC Dual Cameras 20MP + 12MP Apple iPhone XR 76900 iOS 12 Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset 12MP OnePlus 6T 37999 Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Dual - 16MP + 20MP

Other smartphone deals

During the Fab Phones Fest, customers will be able to buy Redmi Y3 starting at Rs 9,999 via open sale. The Honor 10 Lite is discounted to Rs 9,999 while Oppo F11 Pro is available starting at Rs 20,990. Apple iPhone 6S is priced at Rs 28,999 and Galaxy Note 9 priced at Rs 67,900 is available with extra Rs 10,000 off on exchange. Oppo R17 Pro, Vivo Y17, Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 8.1 and Xolo Era 4X will be available at their lowest price ever.