Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Honor Play, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Apple iPhone X will get discount

Amazon India has announced another edition of Fab Phones Fest, being held from April 11 to April 13. The previous edition of Fab Phones Fest on Amazon India was held between March 25 and March 28 last month and the ecommerce giant could be getting rid of existing inventories with the sale. During the sale, there will be up Rs 9,000 off on smartphones and customers will be able to avail 6 percent extra on sale of their old smartphone. There will also be exchange offers and discounts from cashify during the sale. Here is a look at deals on Amazon India during the sale:

Honor smartphones with up to Rs 8,000 off

Amazon India’s Fab Phones Fest is being held in conjunction with Honor Gala sale and customers can get up to Rs 8,000 off on Honor phones. During the sale, the Honor Play with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is discounted to Rs 13,999 while Honor 8X, which has reportedly sold more than 10 million units, will be available for Rs 12,999. The Honor 7C will be available in limited stock in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499 respectively. Honor 8C is priced at Rs 8,999 while the Honor View20 will be available for Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 6T on offer

Amazon India has listed that OnePlus 6T will be available at its lowest price ever during the Fab Phones Fest. The OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 41,999 while the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Limited Edition is back on sale for Rs 50,999. In the past, OnePlus’ flagship smartphones have been available with additional Rs 2,000 discount.

Realme U1

Realme U1 was recently discounted to start at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. Amazon India is teasing further discount on the smartphone and could become available for as low as Rs 8,999. It features a 6.3-inch display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X is also listed to come at discounted price and no cost EMI option during the Fab Phones Fest. The iPhone X was launched in 2017 as a major redesign for iPhone in four years and is expected to soon be manufactured locally in Bangalore. It is priced at Rs 74,999 and features a 5.8-inch OLED display, Apple A11 Bionic chipset, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo smartphones with extra off on exchange

During the Fab Phones Fest, Amazon India is offering extra off on exchange on Oppo smartphones. The offer will be applicable on Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo R15 Pro and others.