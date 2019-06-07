Amazon India has just announced June Edition of its Fab Phones Fest sale event. As part of the announcement, Amazon revealed that the sale event will start from June 10, 2019. The sale event will go on for four days to conclude by the end of the day on June 13, 2019. In addition to the announcement, the company also revealed some of the offers that will be available in the sale. Before we dive into all the offers currently visible, it is important to note that this sale will also include smartphone accessories.

The landing page for the Fab Phones Fest on Amazon India revealed the different accessories that will be on sale. The accessories include covers and screen protectors for smartphones including power banks. The sale will also include Bluetooth headsets though we don’t know much about this section right now. Similar to past sale events, Amazon India will offer it’s no-cost EMI and exchange offers to buyers. Both these facilities will help users to push their desired smartphones to an even affordable mark. Now that we have covered the basics, let’s talk about the offers.

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest June Edition offer details

The primary focus of the Amazon India June Edition of the Fab Phones Fest is likely to be on the OnePlus 6T. According to the listing, Amazon and OnePlus are offering a “massive price drop” on the device. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage sporting OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 27,999 instead of Rs 41,999. This marks a discount of Rs 14,000 which can be increased with the help of the exchange program.

Beyond OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy M30 will also be available with a discount of Rs 1,500, for Rs 14,990. As usual, interested buyers can push the price down with the exchange offer. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will also be available in the sale as it is now available in Open Sale. Moving to other offers, Amazon claims that it will offer Apple iPhone X for the “Lowest Price Ever” during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale event.

Amazon India has not shared the amount of price cut but it has teased all the mainstream phones that will get these discounts. According to the landing page, Samsung Galaxy M20 will be available for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 11,290 along with an exchange offer. Vivo Y91I will be available for Rs 7,990, Xiaomi Redmi 7 for Rs 7,999, and Vivo NEX for Rs 39,990. Amazon will also sell Vivo V15 Pro for Rs 26,990 and Oppo F11 Pro for Rs 23,990.

Other devices on sale include Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Honor 9N, Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Honor 8X, and Oppo A5. Amazon will also offer discounts on Honor 10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo R17, Nokia 8.1, and Honor View 20.