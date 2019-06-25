comscore Honor Days sale: Deals on Honor 20i, 10 Lite, 8X, 9N | BGR India
Amazon India Honor Days sale: Deals and discounts on Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X, and more

The smartphones that are on sale include Honor 20, 10 Lite, 9N, 8X and more. Here's a look at top deals during Amazon India Honor Days sale.

  June 25, 2019 4:31 PM IST
honor 20i launched

Amazon India is back with yet another brand-centric Honor Days sale. In partnership with Honor, the e-commerce giant is holding a five-day sale. It is already live and will last till June 29. Similar to the previous Honor Days sale, this one too brings some intriguing deals and discounts on several Honor phones. These offers include off on the exchange of an old device, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and much more. The smartphones that come with discounted label includes Honor 20, 10 Lite, 9N, 8X and more. Here’s a look at top deals during Amazon Honor Days sale.

Honor 9N at Rs 8,999

The Honor 9N is available at its lowest price yet on the e-commerce website. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The exchange value of the device is up to Rs 8,900. Talking about specifications, the Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display. It uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. The handset offers a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Moreover, Honor has added a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 9i at 8,999

Coming to the Honor 9i, it is currently available for Rs 8,999, which is the exact same price of the Honor 9N as well. Furthermore, you can get up to Rs 8,900 off on exchange of an old device. As for the specifications, the Honor 9i houses a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It packs a 5.90-inch display. The Honor 9i offers a single 16-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel camera for shooting selfies. It is powered by a 3,340mAh battery.

Honor 10 Lite at Rs 9,999

Amazon India is offering a decent discount on the 10 Lite device. Honor launched this smartphone back in January 2019. Customers can buy the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant for Rs 9,999. Furthermore, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 11,999. As for the specifications, the device packs a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notched display. It has 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It offers a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Moreover, there is also a 24-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is backed by a small 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 8X at Rs 12,999

During the Honor Days sale, the 8X smartphone is also on the sale. In addition, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. You can also go for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 14,999. You can get up to 12,000 off on exchange. There is also a No cost EMI option, which you can check on Amazon India. For the price, you will get a big 6.5-inch display, Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710 chipset and more. There is also a dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera setup. Moreover, there is also a 16-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. It is kept alive by a 3,750mAh battery.

Honor 20i at 14,499

Honor recently launched three new smartphones in the 20-series, which also includes a 20i phone. It is the most affordable model, which is available for Rs 14,499. The Chinese company launched the handset for Rs 14,999 in India. The biggest highlight of the phone is its triple rear camera setup. You get a 24-megapixel primary lens, and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. It is built around a mid-range Kirin 710 chipset. Furthermore, the handset also offers a tall 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Features Honor 8X 10 Lite Honor 20i
Price 14999 Rs 9,999 Rs 14,999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC Kirin 710 octa-core Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android Pie 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inches-1080×2244 pixels 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels 6.21-inch-Full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM and 256GB
Rear Camera 20MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 24MP 32MP
Battery 3,750mAh 3,400mAh 3,400mAh

