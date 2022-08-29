Amazon India Mega Music Sale Offers On Headphones Speakers From Sony Boat Jbl Blaupunkt

Earbuds are crucial as smartphones today. Much of that is related to smartphone companies not bundling wired earphones anymore. But mainly, it is because people want convenience. You can easily find earbuds across prices on the market, but I talk about the premium ones. These earbuds are on the pricier side and, therefore, are loaded with top-end features. These earbuds will give you the best wireless earbuds experience. We have handpicked some of the best on the market if you want premium Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. This list comprises earbuds that cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, but they offer the best features at their price. Active noise-cancellation, best-looking design, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos support, and whatnot. You have earbuds from Apple, LG, Sony, and Oppo in this list.

Amazon India has announced a new ‘Mega Music Fest’ for all music enthusiasts. This new sale brings deals and offers on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars, and more from brands like Blaupunkt, boAt, Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Boya & more. The fest will be live until 31st August 2022. Customers on Amazon can get up to 60 percent off on headphones, speakers, guitars, and more. Also Read - Vivo Y35 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP camera: Check price, specs

Check the best deals and offers from Amazon India sellers:

Headphones

boAt Rockerz 450 Headphone: boAt Rockerz 450 headphone provides a battery backup of up to 15 hours with 3 hours charging time. It comes with 40mm drivers. It has been designed and structured as an on-ear headphone with padded ear cushions. One can connect to boAt Rockerz 450 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX. It is available at Rs 1,299.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM4 has noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1, and a bone-conduction sensor to provide clear voice detection. It also comes with speak-to-chat technology which automatically reduces volume during conversations. It is available at Rs 19,990.

Speakers

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: The JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is can deliver JBL Original Pro Sound, with a 2-way speaker system. It comes with a 12-hour playback time on a single charge, Bluetooth 5.1, IP67 water and dust resistance. It is also compatible with JBL App which helps to amplify the audio. Partyboost function allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple PartyBoost compatible speakers for amplified output. It is available at Rs 11,999.

Blaupunkt SBA30 wireless Bluetooth soundbar: Blaupunkt claims the SBA30 is India’s first soundbar with a battery. It comes with “European” design language and delivers 30W stereo sound. The soundbar gets a 2400 mAh battery, which delivers 14 hours of playtime. It is available at Rs 2,799.