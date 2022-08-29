comscore Amazon India Mega Music sale: Offers on headphones, speakers from Sony, boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Offers on headphones, speakers from Sony, boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt

Amazon India Mega Music Fest will remain live until August 31. Customers will be able to get offers from Sony, boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt

Amazon India has announced a new ‘Mega Music Fest’ for all music enthusiasts. This new sale brings deals and offers on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars, and more from brands like Blaupunkt, boAt, Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Boya & more. The fest will be live until 31st August 2022. Customers on Amazon can get up to 60 percent off on headphones, speakers, guitars, and more. Also Read - Vivo Y35 launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP camera: Check price, specs

Check the best deals and offers from Amazon India sellers:

Headphones

boAt Rockerz 450 Headphone: boAt Rockerz 450 headphone provides a battery backup of up to 15 hours with 3 hours charging time. It comes with 40mm drivers. It has been designed and structured as an on-ear headphone with padded ear cushions. One can connect to boAt Rockerz 450 via not one but two modes, Bluetooth as well as AUX. It is available at Rs 1,299. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM4 has noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1, and a bone-conduction sensor to provide clear voice detection. It also comes with speak-to-chat technology which automatically reduces volume during conversations. It is available at Rs 19,990. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

Speakers

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker: The JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is can deliver JBL Original Pro Sound, with a 2-way speaker system. It comes with a 12-hour playback time on a single charge, Bluetooth 5.1, IP67 water and dust resistance. It is also compatible with JBL App which helps to amplify the audio. Partyboost function allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple PartyBoost compatible speakers for amplified output. It is available at Rs 11,999.

Blaupunkt SBA30 wireless Bluetooth soundbar: Blaupunkt claims the SBA30 is India’s first soundbar with a battery. It comes with “European” design language and delivers 30W stereo sound. The soundbar gets a 2400 mAh battery, which delivers 14 hours of playtime. It is available at Rs 2,799.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 8:07 PM IST
