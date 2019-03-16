Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, powerbanks and headsets

Amazon India has announced Mobiles and Accessories Day on its platform where it claims to offer 40 to 80 percent off. It is not clear whether the sale is being held for just one day or whether it is a multiple day sale. At the time of writing, Amazon India has listed discounts on some of the best-selling devices like the OnePlus 6T and newly launched smartphones like the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. Here is a look at top deals on smartphones and accessories on Amazon India.

Oppo F11 Pro at Rs 24,990

Oppo F11 Pro became available in India for the first time yesterday and unlike other Chinese smartphone makers, it is available via open sale. The smartphone is the cheapest device with a pop-up selfie camera. It is priced at Rs 24,990 but customers can avail extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera, 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Vivo V15 Pro at Rs 28,990

Vivo V15 Pro debuted before Oppo F11 Pro and it features triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It is priced at Rs 28,990 but customers can avail extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. In terms of specifications, there is a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the back, there is 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple camera setup. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

OnePlus 6T with Rs 2,000 cashback

OnePlus 6T, the flagship smartphone from late last year, is available at a starting price of Rs 37,999. During March madness, those buying the smartphone using Amazon Pay balance can avail additional cashback of Rs 2,000. There is also six months no cost EMI option available this month. The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch display, Snapdragon 845, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, dual rear camera, under display fingerprint sensor and 3,700mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 10,000mAh power bank at Rs 899

Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 899 during the sale. The power bank features dual USB output and supports two-way quick charge as well. It is compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging and intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device. The power bank uses aluminum alloy with CNC edge and comes with 6 months of warranty.

Other Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available for Rs 39,990, the lowest price yet on the smartphone. There is also offer on power banks from brands such as Zinq, Intel, Syska and Duracell. There is also deal available on Mivi, Freesolo, CrossBeats and other headphones.