The air quality in India’s northern region has deteriorated substantially in the last few weeks with no respite in sight. The popular notion is to stay indoors if the air quality is bad outside. However, indoor air pollution could turn even more hazardous for some people. Air Purifiers can help alleviate the situation indoors with the help of advanced filters. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

For those looking to buy an air-purifier, Amazon.in today announced its ‘Breathe Safe Store’ which has a curated list of air purifiers and air filters. Customers can choose from brands such as Dyson, Sharp, Coway Professional, Philips, Mi, Honeywell, Eureka Forbes, KENT and others. Also Read - Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

Here are some of the offers and deals offered on the e-commerce website:

Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier: The 2000 Series is engineered with 3 smart pre-settings that you can choose from: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. It has AeraSense monitors which display real-time numerical PM 2.5 levels. The company claims that it removes 99.90% bacteria and viruses, tested to remove H1N1 virus. Prices for the purifier start from Rs 17,000. Also Read - Amazon integrates its Pantry and groceries verticals into 'Amazon Fresh' store

Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter: It comes with true HEPA Filter with filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle size up to 0.3 microns. The purifier gets an OLED touch Display to display real time PM2.5 concentration, temperature and humidity, Wi-Fi connection and Working mode). Smart app control, Rated Frequency: 50/60 Hz. Prices starting from Rs 9,000.

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier: The Philips Air Purifier comes with a quiet Night Sense auto-mode. The air-purifier gets a night sensing mode with emphasis on quieter running. The prices start from Rs 9,000.

Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter: It has CADR of up to 250 m3/h and coverage area of up to 387.5 square feet. The filtration system with 5 air changes per hour. It has Pre-Filter & High grade H13 HEPA filter. It comes with 2 Air purifying speeds and Auto mode. Sleep mode with 1,2-,4- and 8-hour automatic shut-off timer. The prices start from Rs 7,000.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier: The company claims that the purifier removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns) including dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odours. The Dyson air purifier comes with two sensors to gauge air quality. The prices start from Rs 27,000.

Coway Professional Air Purifier: The purifier has the option to remove the Pre-Filter without having to open the front cover. This enables regular cleaning of pre-filter without any exposure to virus & bacteria on carbon or HEPA Filter. The product is available for Rs 11,990.

AmazonBasics Air Purifier: The purifier comes with TRUE HEPA Air Filtration. It is equipped with a capacity of 360 m3 per hour clean air delivery rate (CADR). The company claims the can remove 99.97% of allergens, pollutant, germs, bacteria, and odours of size up to .3 Microns. Prices start from Rs 8,000.

Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier: Its HEPA filter captures 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 micron. Activated carbon filter absorbs harmful gases and odours. To prevent pollutants leaking back into the air, the whole purifier is sealed to HEPA13 standard. Prices start from Rs 39,000.

Sharp Air Purifier with Dual Purification: The Sharp Air purifiers offer low noise levels and it works on dual purification method to remove different kind of pollutants. Sharp Air Purifiers offers 20° Airflow that helps in cleaning and purifying the air. The Dust & Odour sensor senses the dust and odour level in the room. Prices start from Rs 9,000.

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier: The company portrays the product as a complete disease protection system with H1N1 swine flu resistant filter, lung filter, anti-bacterial filter. It has features like ultra-silent sleep mode, air quality indicator and 3000 working hours filter life. Prices start from Rs 8,000.

KENT 15008 Alps+ UV Air Purifier: KENT Alps+ UV Air Purifier is designed with UV LED and purity indicator. Its HEPA filter removes 2.5 Particulate Matter. The 3-step mechanism also removes air pollutants of more than 0.3 microns in size. Price starts from Rs 12,000.