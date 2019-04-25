Amazon India Summer Sale kicks off on May 4: Deals on Redmi Y3, Galaxy M30 and more

Amazon India’s annual Summer sale is back, and is all set to kick off on May 4. The four-day sale will end on May 7. Additionally, Amazon’s prime members will get early access to the sale starting 12:00PM on May 3. The e-commerce giant will offer decent deals on several smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Apple, Realme, and more.

Furthermore, customers can also get an extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit cards. Overall, the company is offering up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and mobile accessories. The company hasn’t revealed the price tags of the smartphones that will be on sale. Amazon will reveal more details about the discounts and deals as we get closer to the official sale date. But, the page of Amazon India Summer sale is already live and here’s a list of phones that will be on sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro

The e-commerce giant will be offering discounts on the latest set of Xiaomi Redmi smartphones too. Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 devices. Both the handsets offer almost identical specifications. The units offer a 6.26-inch display, Android 9.0 Pie, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, dual cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Y3 comes in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options, while the Redmi 7 is offered in 2GB/32GB variant, and 3GB/32GB configuration. The latter packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Redmi Y3 features a 32-megapixel sensor. The latter carries a starting price tag of Rs 9,999, while the Redmi 7 cost Rs 7,999 for the base variant. Other Xiaomi smartphones like Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro will also be on the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10, Galaxy S10

During the sale, you can also the latest budget or flagship Samsung smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM variant. The cheaper Galaxy M10, on the other hand, costs Rs 7,990 for its 2GB/16GB configuration. There is also Galaxy M30, which retails with a price label of Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It offers a massive 5,000mAh battery and a triple camera setup at the back. If you are planning to buy Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone, it will also be on the sale. One will also notice smartphones like Galaxy S9, Galaxy A50 on the sale.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T smartphone will be available at the lowest price tag on the website, as per the dedicated Amazon India page. The device is currently selling for Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM model. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and offers a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a 3,700mAh battery. The smartphone comes a combination of a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Realme U1

You will also find the Realme U1 on Amazon India’s Summer sale. It is currently available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The Realme U1 packs a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display and a teardrop style notch design. It is powered by a small 3,500mAh battery.

Apart from these, smartphones like Honor 8X, Vivo V15 Pro, iPhone X, Honor View 20, Oppo R17, Vivo NEX, Huawei P30 Pro will also be on the sale. The company will also offer extra discounts on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle eReaders and more throughout the Summer sale. Customers will also get options like no-cost EMI, exchange bonus and more.