Amazon India is offering customers up to Rs 7,000 discount on Xiaomi’s Mi Andriod TVs. You can get 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card and 5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank Debit cards. There is a no-cost EMI option too, which is available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The e-commerce giant is not only giving off on Xiaomi Mi TVs, but also on refrigerators, clothing, smartphones and more. Read on to know more about it.

Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) HD Ready Android TV

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro is available for Rs 12,499 as opposed to its launch price of Rs 14,999. The company is giving buyers 17 percent off on this TV. The Mi TV 4C Pro features a 32-inch panel, which operates at 1366×768 pixels resolution. It also comes equipped with dual 10W speakers for audio output. It is built around a quad-core Amlogic CPU, paired with Mali-450 GPU. The TV comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage option. In terms of connectivity, it has two USB ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet jack, one AV port, earphone out and Wi-Fi support.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) Full HD Android TV

The 43-inch model of the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro can be purchased for Rs 21,499, while the 49-inch is priced at Rs 29,999. This TV is one of the best Mi TVs from Xiaomi. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro comes with a Full HD panel with 60Hz refresh rate. Both the models are powered by a quad-core processor, coupled with Mali-450 GPU. The more affordable one comes with 1GB RAM option, while the other one is currently available with 2GB RAM model. Both the variants come with 8GB storage. They feature dual 10W speakers, three USB and HDMI ports. There is one Ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and Wi-Fi. These TVs run Android TV with Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI and support both audio and video decoder.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Realme U1

Realme U1, which is a selfie-centric phone from Realme, is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The wallet-friendly device is equipped with a 6.3-inch display, a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and more. The handset comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage option. There is also a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. You also get a 25-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 5 and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Xolo ZX

The Xolo ZX will cost you Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. You can also go for the 6GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 10,999. There is an EMI option as well on Debit cards. The Xolo ZX features a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display. It is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 processor. It sports a dual-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with dual-tone LED flash. it is paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, the ZX sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with ‘AI Studio Mode.’ There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back.

Besides, Amazon India will be hosting an ‘Amazon Freedom Sale,’ which will go live on August 7 at 12:00PM for the Prime members. The same sale will begin for the regular Amazon customers at midnight August 8 and end on August 11.

Features Realme U1 Price Rs 11,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo OS Display 6.3-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 25-megapixel Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline