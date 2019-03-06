Amazon kicks off TV sale with up to 45 percent off value, discounts, exchange offers and more

Amazon has kicked off a sale on range of television for Indian consumers. The e-commerce platform has listed discounts up to 45 percent off on select TVs in its new ‘Televisions Sale’. Across the range of Xiaomi Mi TVs, Panasonic televisions, Micromax, TCL, Sony and more, there is 5 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card payments. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering instant 10 percent discount for Yes Bank credit card EMI for today only.

During the Amazon Televisions Sale offer, Xiaomi Mi Android TVs with 49-inch display and with 55-inch display will be made available with up to Rs 7,000 off. Additionally, HDFC 5 percent scheme or Yes Bank’s credit card EMI scheme will also be valid.

The website has listed Panasonic’s 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV TH-55FX650D (Gray) (2018 model) on discounted price of Rs 59,990. Similarly, LG’s 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV (2018 model) is going on sale for Rs 69,999. LG is also selling its 43-inches 4K UHD LED Smart TV on discount. It has been listed for Rs 44,999 by Amazon.

There are select models from Panasonic and CloudWalker on sale too. The 40-inch 4K ready smart TV from CloudWalker has been made available for Rs 17,490. Amazon is also running No Cost EMI and exchange offers on select TV models. The eligibility will depend on products as well as purchase value. So in case you didn’t get a chance to purchase any of the TVs during last Great Indian or Republic days sale, you might want to checkout these offers on Amazon.