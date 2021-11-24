Amazon 'Mega Music Fest' offers deals on boAt, Sony, JBL headphones, speakers

Amazon.in announced a new ‘Mega Music Fest’ with deals and offers on headphones, speakers, guitars and more from brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, Casio, Maono, & more. The fest will be live till 25 November. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy M12, and more

Here are some of the deals and offers made available on the Amazon India website:

Headphones

boAt Rockerz 330: The Rockerz 330 Bluetooth earphones offer a dynamic playtime of 30 hours. It takes 10 minutes of ASAP charge for 10 hours of playtime. This neckband gets IPX5 certification for protection from sweat and water. The user can pair two devices at the same time with the dual pairing Bluetooth v5.0. The neckband also gets Type C Charging and single press voice assistant. The earbuds are priced at Rs 1,299 down from the price tag of Rs 3,990.

Boult Qcharge: Qcharge offers playback time of up to 24 hours with every charge. It takes 15 mins to get fully charged. It comes with 10m transmission distance and the earbuds with nozzle angled at 60 degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation. It is available for Rs 1,099.

Sennheiser CX 120BT: The CX 120BT’s gets SBC and aptX codec compatibility, as well as aptX Low Latency. It is equipped with Bluetooth 4.1. It is available for Rs 1,790.

Speakers

boAt Aavante Bar 1160: The boAt AAVANTE Bar 1160 Soundbar offers 60 W total output. The speakers are priced at Rs at just Rs 3,999.

JBL GO: It is powered by a rechargeable battery with up to 5 hours of playtime. It is also equipped with a noise-cancelling speakerphone. It is available in 8 colors at Rs 1,799.