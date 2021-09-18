comscore Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more

Here we will be taking a look at the best truly wireless earphones, speakers, and other audio products that you can get during Amazon's Mega Music Fest sale.

sony wh1000xm4

Amazon India is currently hosting its Mega Music Fest sale, wherein it is offering discounts and offers over a range of headphones, speakers and more. The sale is currently live and will go on until September 20. During the sale, multiple brands including boAt, Sony, JBL and more are offering customers good deals on their audio products. Here we will be taking a look at the best truly wireless earphones, speakers, and other audio products that you can get during Amazon’s Mega Music Fest sale. Also Read - Deal of the Day: iQOO Z3 5G sells at lowest ever price, gets cheaper by Rs 1,500

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 are currently available at Rs 12,990 on Amazon. These come with the company’s proprietary QN1e noise-cancelling processor and come with a claimed eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The company claims that a 10 minute charge can run the buds for up to 90 minutes. Also Read - Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 coming to India, launch teased on Amazon website

boAt Airdopes 441 are currently available at Rs 1,999. These come with up to five hours of battery life for the buds and up to 25 hours worth of charge in the charging case. They feature support for Bluetooth v5.0 and come with an IPX7 rating. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision support launched: Price in India, specs

Sennheiser CX 120BT neckband is currently available at Rs 1,990. Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones are currently available at Rs 26,990.

boAt Aavante Bar 1800 is available at Rs 7,999. It is a 120W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth soundbar. The Infinity Sonic B200WL soundbar is available at Rs 8,999 and offers a wide range of sound output options, including Aux, USB and optical input. With the Infinity Sonic B200WL, users get dedicated bass boosting controls. It also comes with three different equalizer modes for movies, music and news.

Infinity Hardrock 210 speaker is currently available at Rs 4,999. It comes with a 2.1 channel outlay and a total output of 100W. The subwoofer is built out of wood and has three inbuilt modes for movies, gaming and music.

Apart from all of the above-listed products, there are a number of deals that might appeal to you. You can check these out on Amazon.

  Published Date: September 18, 2021 8:42 PM IST

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on TWS earphones, headphones, soundbars and more
