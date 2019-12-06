comscore Mi Days sale: Best Xiaomi phones discounted on Amazon India
Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more

Amazon India is back with another Xiaomi Mi Days sale. It is offering up to Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI credit and debit cards. 

  • Published: December 6, 2019 12:46 PM IST
In case you’ve missed out on previous Xiaomi sales, then need not to worry, because Amazon India is back with another ‘Mi Days’ sale. The seven-day ‘Mi Days’ sale has started today on December 6 and will continue until December 12. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI credit and debit cards. Here are some of the offers that you should take a look at.

Amazon Mi Days sale deals

Poco F1

The company’s flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 is also available at an interesting price point. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is available for Rs 18,999 during the Mi Days sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone is available for Rs 12,499 during Amazon’s Mi Days sale. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.01-inch HD AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone is available with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The third smartphone deal is available on Redmi Y3 during Amazon’s Mi Days sale. The smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The Redmi Y3’s selling point is the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in three colors including gradient style blue and red. Powered by Snapdragon 632, the Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display. There is a dual 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel AI rear camera setup. There is a 4,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs MIUI 10.

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Redmi 7

Amazon is offering Xiaomi Redmi 7 at a starting price of Rs 6,999 during Mi Days sale. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 8,499. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a dot notch and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. The camera setup is of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear lens and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It comes in two storage variants: 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10.

Redmi 7A

During the Amazon Mi Days sale, the Redmi 7A will cost you Rs 5,499 in India. This entry-level phone packs a Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and more. The device ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Xiaomi Mi A3 Redmi 7A
Price 14999 12499 Rs 5,499
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie 9 Pie
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels OLED-6.1-inch HD+ 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 32MP 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,030mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 12:46 PM IST

