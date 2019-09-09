Today is the last day of Amazon India’s Mi Days sale, which kicked off on September 5. The company is offering users discount of up to Rs 8,000 on several Xiaomi smartphones. The list also includes the recently launched Mi A3 Android One phone. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant is also giving up to Rs 1,500 discount with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. During the Mi Days sale, there are exchange offers as well. Here’s a look at the top deals and offers during the Amazon Mi Days sale. Besides, Mi Power Bank, Mi Sports wireless earphones, and Mi Super Bass wireless headphones are also on the sale.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi A3 Android One smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration cost Rs 15,999. The Mi A3 features a 6.01-inch AMOLED display featuring HD+ resolution. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It packs a 48-megapixel main sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, Xiaomi has equipped the device with a 32-megapixel camera. It runs Android Pie and will be among the first device to get Android 10 update.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The e-commerce giant is also offering a decent deal on the Mi A2. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999. During Mi Days sale, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Mi A2 is available for Rs 12,999. The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second Android One phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The handset is backed by a small 3,000mAh battery, which supports USB Type-C charging. There is also a dual rear camera setup. It offers a 5.9-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 is currently available for Rs 18,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 22,999. The smartphone features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ 18.7:9 screen, and a notch on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and comes with a liquid cooling heat pipe to dissipate heat better. It is armed with a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility. There is also a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear with AI enhancements, and a 20-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is another device that the company launched earlier this year. During the Amazon sale, it is available for Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. Users buying the device on Amazon will also get the benefit of Amazon exchange offer and a no-cost EMI offer. The Redmi Y3 is the company’s selfie-centric smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 8,499. One can get the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for this price. The exchange value offer on this Xiaomi smartphone is up to Rs 7,000, during the Mi Days sale. As for the specifications, the Redmi Y2 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood. It is backed by a small 3,080mAh and sports a dual-camera system on the rear side.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A, which Xiaomi labeled as ‘Desh ka smartphone,’ is also on the sale. It is currently selling for a starting price tag of Rs 6,199 for the base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The entry-level handset is built around a 12nm MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 SoC under the hood. It is powered by a small 3,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Mi A3 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Price 17999 12999 8999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels OLED-6.1-inch HD+ 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 32MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,030mAh 4,000mAh