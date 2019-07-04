Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Amazon Prime Day, the biggest sale exclusively for Prime members, starts at midnight on July 15. The sale will be among the biggest yet on Amazon India, and will last for 48 hours. During the sale, HDFC Bank is offering 10 percent discount and there will also be bonus offers from Amazon Pay. Those shopping during Amazon Prime Day, will have option to avail no cost EMI offers and over 1,000 exchange offers. Amazon India says customers can shop, and get offers worth Rs 1,100 powered by Amazon Pay during the sale. While Amazon India has not revealed key offers, it has shared details of 10 smartphones that will be available at a steal price during Prime Day 2019. Here is everything you need to know.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the newest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The OnePlus 7 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 48,999 in India. We might see discount on the smartphone for the first time during the Prime Day 2019. OnePlus slashed the price of OnePlus 7 Pro by $100 in Canada recently.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display. The AMOLED display has dual curved edges and supports 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It is available in Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey colors.

Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X has become one of the popular smartphones in Apple’s portfolio right now. While it is more than a year old now, it still delivers where it counts. The smartphone is currently listed for Rs 66,499 on Amazon India for the 64GB variant. During Prime Day 2019, we could see the iPhone X get discounted as low as Rs 60,000. At that price, the iPhone X certainly makes for a great choice.

The iPhone X, to recall, is the first iPhone to feature an OLED display. It features a 5.8-inch display, Apple A11 Bionic chip with 3GB RAM and 64GB or 256GB storage. It has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup and a 7-megapixel iSight selfie camera. The iPhone X features Face ID, which uses TrueDepth camera to create mathematical model of your face. It is backed by a 2,716mAh battery, supports wireless charging and runs iOS 12.

Apple iPhone XR

If you want a newer iPhone then you should check out the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR is the most accessible iPhone in Apple’s 2018 lineup. It features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, it also support Face ID for facial recognition. It has a 2,942mAh battery and offers best battery life on any iPhone yet. It comes in black, red, yellow, blue, coral and white colors. The iPhone XR is listed for Rs 59,900 on Amazon India right now. The effective price will drop to Rs 53,900 after HDFC offer and Amazon might offer additional offers as well.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro has emerged as a surprise hit for Vivo in the Indian smartphone market. Its triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera has worked wonders. During Prime Day 2019, we might see the smartphone being offered at its lowest price yet. It is currently available for Rs 26,990 on Amazon India. The Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup. For selfies, the V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel pop-up camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro will be among the cheapest smartphones with pop-up selfie camera during Prime Day 2019. It has already been discounted to Rs 20,990 since its launch in India. Amazon India might offer further discount making it more competitive against Vivo V15. With Oppo F11 Pro, you get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It sports dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that mechanically pops up from an enclosure. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 is one of the new devices in Samsung’s revamped Galaxy A-series. The series has been off to a great start for the Korean company in India. Samsung claims to have sold 5 million devices in just 70 days. The Galaxy A50 was recently discounted to Rs 18,490 and we could more discounts during the Prime Day. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display with Infinity-U display design. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 SoC. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The Galaxy A50 features a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 25-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. It also includes a dedicated 5-megapixel shooter for depth sensing. There is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and has a 4,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro might be out, but Amazon India continues to sell OnePlus 6T at discount. During Fab Phones Fest, the 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 6T was discounted to Rs 27,999. The 256GB storage variant was available for Rs 31,999. It is not clear whether Amazon India will offer OnePlus 6T at the same price or offer further discount. For those who don’t want to spend more than Rs 30,000 on a smartphone, the OnePlus 6T at discounted price would be a better bet.

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite is a mid-range smartphone available for Rs 19,990 in India. During Prime Day 2019, Amazon India is expected to offer discount on the smartphone for the first time. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,340mAh battery.

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX is one of the first smartphones with pop-up selfie camera in the world. It is available at Rs 39,990 and Amazon India might offer discounts during Prime Day. It features a 6.59-inch display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies, the NEX uses an 8-megapixel elevating camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Amazon India has also announced steal deal on the iPhone 6S Plus during the sale. The iPhone 6S Plus was launched in 2015 and is currently unavailable on the e-commerce platform. It is equipped with a 5.5-inch display, Apple A9 chip, 2GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 12-megapixel single rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs iOS 12, uses Touch ID for authentication and packs a 2,750mAh battery.

Features Apple iPhone XR Vivo V15 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Price 76900 28990 48999 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display LCD-6.1-inch Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 7MP 32MP 16MP Battery 3,700mAh 4,000mAh

