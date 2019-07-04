comscore Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Prime Day 2019: Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more get steal deal
News

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more get steal deal

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at midnight on July 15 and will last for 48 hours. Ahead of the sale, Amazon India has announced deals on smartphones to look forward to during the sale.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 3:41 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (17)

Amazon Prime Day, the biggest sale exclusively for Prime members, starts at midnight on July 15. The sale will be among the biggest yet on Amazon India, and will last for 48 hours. During the sale, HDFC Bank is offering 10 percent discount and there will also be bonus offers from Amazon Pay. Those shopping during Amazon Prime Day, will have option to avail no cost EMI offers and over 1,000 exchange offers. Amazon India says customers can shop, and get offers worth Rs 1,100 powered by Amazon Pay during the sale. While Amazon India has not revealed key offers, it has shared details of 10 smartphones that will be available at a steal price during Prime Day 2019. Here is everything you need to know.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the newest flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. The OnePlus 7 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 48,999 in India. We might see discount on the smartphone for the first time during the Prime Day 2019. OnePlus slashed the price of OnePlus 7 Pro by $100 in Canada recently.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display. The AMOLED display has dual curved edges and supports 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear camera setup. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It is available in Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey colors.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X has become one of the popular smartphones in Apple’s portfolio right now. While it is more than a year old now, it still delivers where it counts. The smartphone is currently listed for Rs 66,499 on Amazon India for the 64GB variant. During Prime Day 2019, we could see the iPhone X get discounted as low as Rs 60,000. At that price, the iPhone X certainly makes for a great choice.

The iPhone X, to recall, is the first iPhone to feature an OLED display. It features a 5.8-inch display, Apple A11 Bionic chip with 3GB RAM and 64GB or 256GB storage. It has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup and a 7-megapixel iSight selfie camera. The iPhone X features Face ID, which uses TrueDepth camera to create mathematical model of your face. It is backed by a 2,716mAh battery, supports wireless charging and runs iOS 12.

Apple iPhone X Long Term Review: The iPhone you want to check out right now

Also Read

Apple iPhone X Long Term Review: The iPhone you want to check out right now

Apple iPhone XR

If you want a newer iPhone then you should check out the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR is the most accessible iPhone in Apple’s 2018 lineup. It features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, it also support Face ID for facial recognition. It has a 2,942mAh battery and offers best battery life on any iPhone yet. It comes in black, red, yellow, blue, coral and white colors. The iPhone XR is listed for Rs 59,900 on Amazon India right now. The effective price will drop to Rs 53,900 after HDFC offer and Amazon might offer additional offers as well.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro has emerged as a surprise hit for Vivo in the Indian smartphone market. Its triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera has worked wonders. During Prime Day 2019, we might see the smartphone being offered at its lowest price yet. It is currently available for Rs 26,990 on Amazon India. The Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear camera setup. For selfies, the V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel pop-up camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Deals on Vivo V15, V15 Pro, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 and more

Also Read

Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Deals on Vivo V15, V15 Pro, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 and more

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro will be among the cheapest smartphones with pop-up selfie camera during Prime Day 2019. It has already been discounted to Rs 20,990 since its launch in India. Amazon India might offer further discount making it more competitive against Vivo V15. With Oppo F11 Pro, you get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It sports dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that mechanically pops up from an enclosure. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging.

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Also Read

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 is one of the new devices in Samsung’s revamped Galaxy A-series. The series has been off to a great start for the Korean company in India. Samsung claims to have sold 5 million devices in just 70 days. The Galaxy A50 was recently discounted to Rs 18,490 and we could more discounts during the Prime Day. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display with Infinity-U display design. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 SoC. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The Galaxy A50 features a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 25-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. It also includes a dedicated 5-megapixel shooter for depth sensing. There is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and has a 4,000mAh battery.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro might be out, but Amazon India continues to sell OnePlus 6T at discount. During Fab Phones Fest, the 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 6T was discounted to Rs 27,999. The 256GB storage variant was available for Rs 31,999. It is not clear whether Amazon India will offer OnePlus 6T at the same price or offer further discount. For those who don’t want to spend more than Rs 30,000 on a smartphone, the OnePlus 6T at discounted price would be a better bet.

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite is a mid-range smartphone available for Rs 19,990 in India. During Prime Day 2019, Amazon India is expected to offer discount on the smartphone for the first time. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 3,340mAh battery.

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in June 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Also Read

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in June 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX is one of the first smartphones with pop-up selfie camera in the world. It is available at Rs 39,990 and Amazon India might offer discounts during Prime Day. It features a 6.59-inch display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies, the NEX uses an 8-megapixel elevating camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Amazon India has also announced steal deal on the iPhone 6S Plus during the sale. The iPhone 6S Plus was launched in 2015 and is currently unavailable on the e-commerce platform. It is equipped with a 5.5-inch display, Apple A9 chip, 2GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 12-megapixel single rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs iOS 12, uses Touch ID for authentication and packs a 2,750mAh battery.

Features Apple iPhone XR Vivo V15 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 76900 28990 48999
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS iOS 12 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display LCD-6.1-inch Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 7MP 32MP 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

28990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play
thumb-img
News
D2h HD RF Set-Top box now with one month Platinum HD Combo for Rs 1,799
thumb-img
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging
thumb-img
News
Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

Gaming

PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls

Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Top deals on smartphones
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India
Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared
LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes

News

LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Lite Beta भारत में हुआ लाइव, ऐसे डाउनलोड कर खेलें

स्नेपड्रेगन 730 चिपसेट के साथ चीन में लॉन्च हुआ Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन

Redmi 7A भारत में 5,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, मिल रही है 2 साल की वॉरंटी

Airtel Cashback Offer : Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस पर पोस्टपेड कस्टमर्स को मिल रहा है 1,000 रुपये कैशबैक

PUBG Lite PC अब से कुछ ही देर में Hindi Support के साथ भारत में होगा Live

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals quad camera setup
Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India

News

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 launched in India
Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared

News

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Compared
Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls

News

Uttar Pradesh Police use Twitter to track down two missing girls
Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play

News

Nokia Camera Lite app gets briefly listed on Google Play