News

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV launched with 4K display and Android OS

Deals

Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV is one of the cheapest TVs in the market right now with quantum dot technology. It comes in a 55-inch screen size and is available exclusively for Prime members.

  Published: July 15, 2019 2:32 PM IST
Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV main

Photo: Amazon India

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is now live in India. The sale began at midnight of July 15 and will continue till end of tomorrow. During the two day sale, Amazon India is offering discount on smartphones, televisions and other electronics. While smartphone deals are interesting, Amazon is also focusing on televisions this year. With Indian consumers upgrading to smart LED TVs, TV makers are introducing new products during Prime Day. One such product being launched on Amazon India is Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV.

Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV: Price and Features

The companies behind televisions have been experimenting with back-lighting solutions for quite some time. While most of them have settled on LED and OLED as a practical solution, the industry is now embracing QLED as well. QLED relies on quantum dot display, which uses quantum dots and semiconductor nanocrystals to produce red, green and blue light. One of the advantages is that light is produced directly in each pixel. While Samsung is embracing the tech big time, Blaupunkt has now joined the Korean giant as well.

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Also Read

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019: Xiaomi, iFFALCON, MarQ, Thomson and more

Blaupunkt’s QLED TV comes in 55-inch screen size and supports 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV is available for Rs 64,999 but its list price is a whopping Rs 140,000. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is claiming to offer 54 percent discount on the television. The EMI options starts at Rs 3,060 per month. The TV is available exclusively for Prime members.

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review: Good audio but not so smart

Also Read

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review: Good audio but not so smart

In terms of features, the Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has sound output equivalent to 20 Watts with support for Dolby Digital and DTS Surround Sound experience. The smart TV features include hybrid launcher and smart remote with voice support. It runs Android 7.0 and supports apps like Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube. It has a metallic frame, 1GB RAM and uses a quad-core Mali graphics processor.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 15, 2019 2:32 PM IST

