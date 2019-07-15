comscore Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale: Fire TV Stick now available for Rs 2,799
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick gets Rs 1,200 discount, now available for Rs 2,799

During the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 2,799. Earlier the same device was selling for Rs 3,999. Read on to know more about the offer.

  Published: July 15, 2019 10:50 AM IST
Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale is already live and will be open for 48 hours. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a tempting discount on Amazon Fire TV Stick. It is offering 30 percent discount on the device. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently down to Rs 2,799. Earlier the same device was selling for Rs 3,999, which means you are getting Rs 1,200 discount. Do note that this deal is open exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers. You’ll need to be a Prime member to access all the best deals during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control. With this device, you can find your desired movies and TV Shows or launch apps by just asking the virtual assistant Alexa. Those who are unaware, the Fire TV Stick is a tiny USB-size media streaming stick. It features an HDMI port that plugs into your TV. One can then watch movies and TV shows via Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and Spotify.

To explore or find content that you want to watch, you just need to say, ‘Alexa, find comedies,’ or ‘Alexa, play Mirzapur.’ The device is equipped with far-field tech, which enables users to pair any Echo device with Fire TV Stick, giving hands-free experience. For instance, you can ask the Echo to play and hunt for movies and TV shows, launch apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, and control playback on your Fire TV. There is also a 4K variant of the Amazon Fire Stick TV, which is currently available for as low as Rs 3,999, down from Rs 5,999. This means Amazon is offering flat Rs 2,000 on this device.

Besides, Amazon is also offering good discounts on Echo smart speakers during the Prime Day 2019 sale in India. The most affordable Echo Dot (3rd generation) can be purchased for Rs 2,449, down from Rs 3,999. There is also a bigger version of the smart speaker. The Amazon Echo is currently available for Rs 5,999, while the Echo Plus (2nd generation) is selling for Rs 10,499.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation) for Rs 8,999. Earlier, Amazon India was selling this device for Rs 10,999. Additionally, the 7th generation of Kindle Paperwhite offers a built-in backlight, 4GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity and more.

  Published Date: July 15, 2019 10:50 AM IST

