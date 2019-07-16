comscore Deal: Get Amazon Fire TV Stick free with select Samsung, Philips LED TV
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Get Amazon Fire TV Stick free with select Samsung, Philips LED TV

If you are looking to buy a new LED TV, Amazon India is offering a deal not to be missed. On select Samsung and Philips LED TV, you get Amazon Fire TV Stick free.

  Published: July 16, 2019 12:10 PM IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon India kicked off its two-day Prime Day sale yesterday with some interesting deals and discounts. Today is the last day of the sale, but there are some exciting deals that you can still avail before the sale ends. On buying select Samsung and Philips LED TVs, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick free. The Fire TV Stick is otherwise available for Rs 3,999. Here is how to avail the offer.

Philips LED TV model on offer

Philips has one LED TV on offer. Carrying model number 32PHT4233S/94, it belongs to 4200 Series and features a 32-inch HD Ready LED panel. Available for Rs 15,999, exchange bonus, and up to 10 percent instant discount on credit cards can also be availed.

Samsung LED TV model on offer

Samsung has one LED TV model on offer with a free Fire TV Stick. It is available for Rs 28,999, and it carries a model number UA43N5010ARXXL. Now, there are exchange discounts, no cost EMI and up to 10 percent, instant discount offers available too. The TV has a 43-inch Full HD panel, two HDMI and two USB ports. It also has a 20 watts speaker.

How to get Amazon Fire TV stick free

To get the Fire TV Stick free with a Samsung or Philips TV, first, add the TV to your cart. Next, add the Fire TV stick to the cart and check out together. This way, you will only pay for the TV and not the Fire TV stick. But it does not come bundled with Prime subscription, and you will have to buy it separately by paying Rs 999 a year, or Rs 129 a month.

The Fire TV Stick gives you access to content from Hungama, Eros Now, Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video / Prime Music. To access content from Hotstar, Netflix and other, you will need to pay extra for the subscription.

