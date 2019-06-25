comscore Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15 with 48 hours of deals
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale announced: A look at some of the expected deals
News

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale announced: A look at some of the expected deals

Deals

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will go on for 48 hours while including exclusive sales, best deals, and blockbuster video titles.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 1:03 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale

Amazon India has announced its “Amazon Prime Day 2019″ sale for the Indian market. The sale will start from July 15 at 12:00AM, and end on July 16. The Prime Day event will go on for 48 hours while including exclusive sales, best deals, and blockbuster video titles. Amazon claims that users will witness the “best deals, over 1,000 new product launches and never-seen-before entertainment.”

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale deals

Furthermore, there will be new product launches from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Whirlpool, Sennheiser, Intel, Mothercare and more. The company will also offer the “best deals with the lowest prices” on a variety of devices, daily essentials and more. We might also see tempting deals on products from the Amazon Echo family, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Paperwhite.

LG W Series launch on June 26: Amazon India availability and everything else we know so far

Also Read

LG W Series launch on June 26: Amazon India availability and everything else we know so far

During the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, members can get instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards. There are unlimited reward points as well with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, the company will also be offering No Cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. But, the exclusive deals will be open for Amazon Prime members only. Amazon will host the sale in countries like US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, India, Germany, France, China, Canada and more.

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale via Amazon India: Check offers, price in India and specs

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale via Amazon India: Check offers, price in India and specs

Moreover, you can also get up to Rs 2,500 cashback from Amazon Pay on domestic flight bookings on Amazon.in. Members can even use Amazon Pay to avail cashbacks up to Rs 850 on popular apps Yatra, Box8, EazyDiner and Medlife. Starting July 01, “members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music,” Amazon said.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India: Why this is a deal you should not miss

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 53,990 on Amazon India: Why this is a deal you should not miss

Moreover, one will see 14 new Prime Video titles over 14 days, beginning July 1. Customers will be able to enjoy titles in nine languages. These titles include Bollywood movie Kalank, and Amazon Prime Original series Comicstaan, and more. Starting July 6, Amazon is also allowing users to experience launches from brands in Virtual Reality. This will be at select malls in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Amazon claims that its Prime has more than 100 million members in 18 countries including India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
thumb-img
News
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

Editor's Pick

Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Gaming
Fortnite Season 10: Older generation GPUs to lose support
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15

Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starts from July 15
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus discount on Amazon India

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus discount on Amazon India
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression
Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India: Check specs

Deals

Samsung Galaxy J6 price cut in India: Check specs

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo 26 जून को पहली बार दिखाएगी अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

PUBG Mobile Tips & Tricks: Military Base में महारत हासिल करने की ये हैं 5 बेस्ट टिप्स और ट्रिक्स

'बच्चों में तनाव, चिंता और अकेलेपन के बीज बो रहा है Smartphone'

Google Play Store पर मौजूद हैं 2000 से ज्यादा खतरनाक और फर्जी ऐप्स, इनमें से कई आप भी करते हैं यूज

डॉक्टर ने एप्पल वॉच से दिल के रोग का पता लगा एक इंसान की जान बचाई

News

Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
News
Huawei to soon launch a tablet in India
Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow

News

Oppo in-display camera smartphone to launch tomorrow
How to get free 20GB data from Airtel

News

How to get free 20GB data from Airtel
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta