Amazon India has announced its “Amazon Prime Day 2019″ sale for the Indian market. The sale will start from July 15 at 12:00AM, and end on July 16. The Prime Day event will go on for 48 hours while including exclusive sales, best deals, and blockbuster video titles. Amazon claims that users will witness the “best deals, over 1,000 new product launches and never-seen-before entertainment.”

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale deals

Furthermore, there will be new product launches from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Whirlpool, Sennheiser, Intel, Mothercare and more. The company will also offer the “best deals with the lowest prices” on a variety of devices, daily essentials and more. We might also see tempting deals on products from the Amazon Echo family, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Paperwhite.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, members can get instant 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards. There are unlimited reward points as well with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, the company will also be offering No Cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. But, the exclusive deals will be open for Amazon Prime members only. Amazon will host the sale in countries like US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, India, Germany, France, China, Canada and more.

Moreover, you can also get up to Rs 2,500 cashback from Amazon Pay on domestic flight bookings on Amazon.in. Members can even use Amazon Pay to avail cashbacks up to Rs 850 on popular apps Yatra, Box8, EazyDiner and Medlife. Starting July 01, “members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music,” Amazon said.

Moreover, one will see 14 new Prime Video titles over 14 days, beginning July 1. Customers will be able to enjoy titles in nine languages. These titles include Bollywood movie Kalank, and Amazon Prime Original series Comicstaan, and more. Starting July 6, Amazon is also allowing users to experience launches from brands in Virtual Reality. This will be at select malls in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Amazon claims that its Prime has more than 100 million members in 18 countries including India.