Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung

News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and other smartphones

Deals

One can get upto up to Rs 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G starting at Rs 37,999 with additional Instant Bank Discounts.

Apple iPhone 13

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale starts next week in India. The sale will kick off on Saturday July 23, at 12:00 AM and will end the next day on July 24. During this sale, customers will see offers on smartphones across multiple brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme and others. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon, Uber team up to offer exclusive benefits for Prime members

OnePlus

One can get upto up to Rs 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G starting at Rs 37,999 with additional Instant Bank Discounts. Up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with additional benefits up to Rs 4000 on Coupons and up to Rs 7000 on Exchange. Get the OnePlus 10R at Rs 34999 including coupons, along with additional bank offers and up to 4000 additional exchange as a limited period offer. Get the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with extra coupons for limited period only. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day 2022: Comicstaan Season 3, Modern Love Hyderabad to arrive soon

Xiaomi

Xiaomi smartphones will be available at 40 percent discount. One can get the Redmi 9 Series starting at Rs 6,899 with additional benefits on coupon of Rs 600. The Redmi Note 10 Series which includes Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S, will be available starting at Rs 10,999 with instant additional bank discounts. Get the Xiaomi 11 lite starting 23999, Xiaomi 11T Pro starting from Rs 35,999 and Xiaomi 12 Pro starting from Rs 56,999, with additional benefits worth INR 6000 including instant bank discounts and coupons Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale: Best deals on headphones, speakers, powerbanks under Rs 1000

Samsung

Along with up to 30 percent off on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, customers can also enjoy never seen before offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30 percent off on top rated smartphones. Flat Rs 15000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Get up to Rs 8,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Flat Rs 5,000 off on Samsung M32.

Realme

Customers can get upto Rs 6000 off on Realme phones. The latest Amazon specials launches of Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A prime will be the spotlights, available starting Rs 11499. The entire Realme selection will be backed by additional benefits coupons and Instant Bank Discount to make smartphone purchase more affordable this Prime Day sale

Apple iPhones

Get up to Rs 20,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

  • Published Date: July 16, 2022 9:49 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 16, 2022 9:53 AM IST

