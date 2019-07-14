Amazon is all set for its annual sale, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019. The sale is scheduled to kick off on July 15, 2019, and will go on for 48 hours to collude on July 16. Similar to previous Prime Day Sale events, Amazon will offer discounts on thousands of products available on the platform. Hours before the sale is set to kick-off, the company has revealed most of the deals that it will offer during Amazon Prime Days Sale. In addition to the sale, Amazon has also teamed with a number of manufacturers and sellers to launch a number of new products.

The e-commerce giant held its first Prime Day four years ago. In the past few years, Prime Day has grown to become bigger than Amazon itself. While smartphones will get all the limelight, electronics such as TVs will be on-demand as well. We have already shared all the important smartphone deals that you need to know about during the sale. Here we have compiled a list of all the important deals for Smart TVs that you need to know.

Xiaomi

Mi LED TV 4A Pro

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro starts starting from Rs 22,999 for the 43-inch screen size with FHD resolution. There is no direct discount but interested buyers can increase their savings with the associated bank offers. They can also make use of the Amazon Exchange offer to increase the amount that they are saving. Those buying Mi LED TV 4A Pro will get 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. If you want Mi LED TV 4A Pro with a different display size then you can also get one with a 49-inch screen or 32-inch screen size. The 49-inch one is priced at Rs 29,999 while the 32-inch is priced at Rs 12,999.

Mi LED TV 4C Pro

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro is one of the more affordable options if you are looking for a smart TV. It comes Android TV operating system and features two different screen sizes. The smaller one with 32-inch display is available for Rs 12,999. To recap, the LED TV comes with a 64-bit processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage. It is currently the best selling TV on Amazon India.

Mi LED TV 4 Pro

The third Mi LED TV model available during Amazon Prime Day Sale is the Mi LED 4 Pro 55-inch. This one is the high end with UDS resolution and a 55-inch display. The TV comes is priced at Rs 47,999 along with bank offers and Amazon exchange offer to increase the amount that the user is saving.

METZ

METZ 32-inch, 40-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch LED TVs

German brand METZ has made its debut in the Indian market via Amazon India. It is currently offering four models in the country. There is a 32-inch HD Ready model and a 40-inch Full HD priced under Rs 30,000. Both the TVs run Android 8.0. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 40-inch model is priced at 20,999. Since it runs Android, you get access to Play Store and apps such as Hotstar, Netflix and others for streaming. The company is also offering a 50-inch model with a 4K resolution for Rs 36,999 while the 55-inch 4K resolution one is priced at Rs 42,999.

Sony

Sony Bravia 32-inch TV

The Sony 32-inch Full HD LED TV under the Bravia range will also be available at discount. The TV is listed at Rs 28,999 on Amazon India right now. It features a 32-inch Full HD panel and is driven by Sony’s X-Reality Pro engine. The Bravia runs Linux-based OS and comes with built-in WiFi. The company also sells other sizes for the Sony Bravia TV including the 24-inch, 32-inch 40-inch, 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. There are a number of different models for each size depending on the year it was launch and the panel that it is using. You can probably look at the model and your budget to finalize your pick.

Sony 32-inch LED TV and Sony 55-inch OLED TV

The company seems to be offering non-Bravia lineup on Amazon so that users can likely save some money. However, similar to the Bravia lineup, the display sizes have somewhat confusing pricing with no clear indicator in the difference. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs 17,999 along with associated discounts, bank offers and more and another once priced at Rs 24,999. This lineup also comes with a 43-inch one priced at Rs 56,990, and another model which is priced at Rs 48,000. The company is also selling its OLED TVs but that starts at about more than Rs 1,85,000 and more.

Sanyo

43-inch LED TV

Sanyo is currently offering a 43-inch Full HD LED TV under Rs 30,000 in India. The TV is priced at Rs 27,999 on Amazon India and could see discounts during Prime Day. The smart TV features a Full HD panel with the 60Hz refresh rate. It has three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It has two Dolby Digital tuned speakers with a combined output of 16 Watts. The company is also selling LED TVs at other sizes including 32-inch display, 49-inch, and a 55-inch. Similar to Sony, Sanyo also has different models with similar sizes.

TCL

TCL Smart TV

Chinese electronics giant TCL has become another leading player in the smart LED TV market in India. During Prime Day, the company is expected to offer discounts on a number of different models. The smart TV supports a wide array of applications to get content. Similar to most TV manufacturers, TCL is also offering its Smart TV with different display sizes. The TCL 40-inch at Rs 18,999, and 43-inch at Rs 24,450. The 55-inch size is available in two different models, the first one is priced at Rs 35,999 and the second one at Rs 39,999.

TCL HD Ready LED TV

Moving on, the company will also offer its TCL HD Ready LED TV 32D3000 with a 32-inch display for Rs 9,999. This is likely to be one of the most inexpensive prices for a 32-inch Smart TV. The company is selling another 32-inch TV with 32S62S model number is priced at Rs 11,999. You can look closer at what model suits your needs on the Amazon Website.

Samsung

Samsung Unbox Super6 TV range

The Unbox Super6 range of 4K UHD TVs from Samsung are expensive starting at Rs 39,999. However, we might discounts on them for the first time during Prime Day 2019. The new series is aimed to challenge Xiaomi and TCL in the smart TV market. It starts with a 43-inch model featuring a 4K UHD panel. The TV also comes with smart applications like Netflix, Facebook, and YouTube. There are two HDMI ports and one USB port. Samsung is also offering other Smart TV models with different display sizes. The second 43-inch TV with model number UA43N5010ARXXL is priced at Rs 29,999.

Buyers can also take a look at the Samsung 55-inch model that is priced at Rs 59,999. Looking at smaller display sizes, Samsung will sell its 32-inch Smart TV with UA32N4010AR model number at Rs 14,999 and UA32N4310 model number at Rs 20,999. You can talk a look at more offers on Amazon.