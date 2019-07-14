Amazon Prime Days, the annual sale event where Amazon offers exclusive discounts to Prime members is set to start tonight. The company provides discounts on thousands of products across multiple product categories. Amazon has also teamed up with sellers and manufacturers to persuade them to launch certain products at the sale event. This is likely at attempt to attract more customers at the sale. The Amazon Prime Day launches work along with the Amazon Prime Day discounts to attract more buyers than any other regular sale event. This time, the Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off on July 15 and go on for 48 hours to conclude on July 16.

Going through the new Amazon Prime Day launches, most smartphone makers are just launching new color variants during the sale. Just days before the sale officially starts, Amazon India has just revealed all the deals that will be available on the sale. Similar to any sale event in the past, we have gone through all the available deals on the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 to list everything important.

Amazon Prime Day Sale discount details

However, before we dig deeper into the top deals available, let’s quickly talk about all the usual offers and discounts. These offers are available for almost all smartphones available on the platform. First up is the quite obvious Amazon Exchange offer. Here, you can decrease the effective price of your new smartphone by exchanging your older one with that. Amazon also offers is the no-cost EMI option for users that can’t or don’t want to pay the entire amount in one go. Lastly, Amazon also offers bank offers on almost all smartphones that may help buyers further in increasing their savings. Now, let’s get back to the best offers that the Amazon is offering as part of the sale.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2

To kick things off, let’s talk about all the offers that Xiaomi is offering as part of Amazon Prime Day 2019. First up is the Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This device will be priced at Rs 9,999 with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 from the current selling price.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The second smartphone that the company will offer is the Xiaomi Redmi Y3, however, Amazon has not revealed the discount details. Xiaomi launched the smartphone some time back with a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series

Beyond this, Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,199. The company will also offer its Redmi 6 smartphone with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 6,999. Last device available on the sale will be the Redmi 6 Pro starting from Rs 8,999.

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue and OnePlus 7 Pro

Smartphone maker OnePlus has teamed with the e-commerce giant to launch a new variant of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7. Interested buyers can head to Amazon during the Prime Day sale to buy the new OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant. The device is priced at Rs 32,999 and will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The top of the line, OnePlus 7 Pro will is also available starting from Rs 48,999 during the sale.

OnePlus 6T

In case you don’t need the latest smartphone, OnePlus will also offer its OnePlus 6T on sale for Rs 27,999. The company launched the smartphone last year with Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8GB RAM.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M Series

Now let’s talk about all the Samsung smartphone that will be available on Amazon during Prime Day 2019 sale. Similar to OnePlus, Samsung is also launching a new Cocktail Orange color variant for the Samsung Galaxy M40. The company is also selling its Samsung Galaxy M30 at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 after a Rs 1,000 discount. Buyers can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 9,990. This price indicates a Rs 1,000 discount from the launch price for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The company is also offering Samsung Galaxy S10 as part of the sale for Rs 61,900 with Rs 6,000 extra off on an exchange offer. Samsung launched the smartphone earlier this year with top of the line hardware.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Next device is the Samsung Galaxy A50 that is available for Rs 21,490 with Rs 2,500 extra off on an exchange offer. The smartphone giant is also offering its Samsung Galaxy A8 Star for Rs 17,790 during the sale.

Realme

Realme U1

Moving to Realme, interested buyers can get the Realme U1 smartphone for Rs 8,999 during the sale. Amazon has not highlighted any other Realme smartphone on its landing page. It is likely that the company is only offering this during the sale. To recap, the Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch display with Helio P70 SoC, 3GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Nokia

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global is offering its mid-range smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 11,999. This price indicates a Rs 1,000 discount on the current selling price of Rs 12,999.

Nokia 5.1

The company is also offering its Nokia 5.1 smartphone for Rs 6,999 after a Rs 951 discount. It is worth noting that the company launched this smartphone about a year back. The device sports MediaTek Helio P18 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Nokia 8.1

In addition to this, Nokia 8.1 will also be available on sale for Rs 18,499 after a discount of about Rs 611. The company launched the smartphone last year with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB RAM.

Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro

As previously reported, Oppo will also launch a new “Waterfall Gray” variant of its Oppo F11 Pro smartphone during the sale. The company launched the smartphone earlier this year with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and MediaTek Helio P70 SoC.

Oppo A5s

Beyond this, the company is also offering its Oppo A5s for Rs 9,990 along with Rs 1,500 extra off with an exchange offer. It is a budget smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 4GB RAM.

Oppo F11

The Oppo F11 will also be available as part of the sale at Rs 17,990 with Rs 3,500 extra as an off during Amazon Exchange offer. The smartphone features MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 6GB RAM and dual rear camera setup.

Oppo Reno

Last but not least, Oppo Reno will also be available with an additional Rs 5,000 off in the exchange offer during the sale. This is one of the latest smartphones that Oppo launched some time back. The smartphone features Snapdragon 710 SoC with 8GB RAM and a shark-fin shaped motorized front camera.

Vivo

Vivo V15

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is also offering its Vivo V15 smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. As part of the sale, Vivo will offer Rs 3,000 extra off during the exchange. Interested buyers can also make use of this offer to further push down the Rs 19,990 price.

Vivo V15 Pro

If you are not interested in the Vivo V15 then you can look at its big brother, the Vivo V15 Pro. This smartphone will be available with a similar Rs 3,000 extra off during the exchange offer. It features Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM and pop-up-selfie camera.

Vivo Y12

The Vivo Y12 will also be available with Rs 2,000 extra as an off during the exchange offer. The smartphone features MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery.

Honor

Honor 8C

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will also include Honor 8C at Rs 7,999 after a Rs 1,000 flat discount. The smartphone features Snapdragon 632 SoC along with 4GB RAM.

Honor 8X

If you are looking for something better then Honor 8X is also available for Rs 11,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount. Honor launched the smartphone with Kirin 710 SoC along with 6GB RAM.

Honor 8N and 10 Lite

The smartphone maker is offering its Honor 9N at a price of Rs 8,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. The Honor 10 Lite will also be available for Rs 9,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount and an addition Rs 1,000 off during exchange offer. Similar to Honor 8X, the smartphone features Kirin 710 SoC along with 8GB RAM.

Honor View20

If you are looking for something powerful then you can go for the Honor View20 for Rs 27,999 after a Rs 2,00 discount. The device features Kirin 980 SoC along with a 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB RAM, and punch-hole display.

Huawei

Huawei Y9

Chinese smartphone and electronics giant Huawei is also offering some smartphone as part of the sale. First up is the Huawei Y9 that will be available for Rs 11,990 after a flat Rs 1,000 discount.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro will also be part of the sale. The company is selling the Huawei P30 Pro for Rs 63,990 after a flat discount of Rs 8,000.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Mate 20 Pro is available for Rs 56,990 after a flat Rs 3,000 discount. The company will also give a Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 20,990 free to P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro buyers.

LG

LG W30

South Korean smartphone maker LG is also offering its smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. The company will launch a new Aurora Green variant for its LG W30 smartphone. This new launch comes just days after the company rolled out its LG W series.

LG V40

The smartphone giant is also offering its LG V40 smartphone for Rs 39,990 after a flat Rs 4,000 discount. The device features Snapdragon 845 SoC along with other top of the line specifications from 2018.

10.or

10.or G2

Tenor or 10.or is the last smartphone maker that will offer its smartphone as part of the sale. As previously reported, the company is launching its limited-edition 10.or G2 smartphone during the sale. Tenor has priced the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 11,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,5999.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Vivo V15 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Y3 OnePlus 7 Price 66900 28990 9999 32999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 10MP 32MP 32MP 16MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,700mAh 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

