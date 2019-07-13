Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best smartphone deals

Amazon Prime Days 2019 sale is just around the corner. It is an annual sale event where Amazon offers exclusive discounts to Prime members. This sale ranges across multiple product categories that Amazon sells on its platform. In addition to Amazon Prime Day discounts, the company has also teamed up with manufacturers and sellers. This has allowed Amazon to convince popular sellers and manufacturers to launch certain products, variants of the products on Prime Day. Exclusive Prime Day launches are likely to attract more buyers than any other regular sale event. This year, the Amazon Prime Day will kick off on July 15 and go on for 48 hours to conclude on July 16.

As noted above, a number of smartphone makers are launching new color variants at Amazon Prime Day 2019. Most of the notable launches in the Smartphone section seem to be new color variants to attract buyers. Just days before the sale officially starts, Amazon India has just revealed all the deals that will be available on the sale. Similar to any sale event in the past, we have combed the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 and listed everything important.

Amazon Prime Day Sale discount details

However, before we dig deeper into the top deals available, let’s quickly talk about all the usual offers and discounts. These offers are available for almost all smartphones available on the platform. First up is the quite obvious Amazon Exchange offer. Here, you can decrease the effective price of your new smartphone by exchanging your older one with that. Amazon also offers is the no-cost EMI option for users that can’t or don’t want to pay the entire amount in one go. Lastly, Amazon also offers bank offers on almost all smartphones that may help buyers further in increasing their savings. Now, let’s get back to the best offers that the Amazon is offering as part of the sale.

Xiaomi

To kick things off, let’s talk about all the offers that Xiaomi is offering as part of Amazon Prime Day 2019. First up is the Xiaomi Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This device will be priced at Rs 9,999 with an additional discount of Rs 1,500 from the current selling price. The second smartphone that the company will offer is the Xiaomi Redmi Y3, however, Amazon has not revealed the discount details. Beyond this, Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 6,199. Xiaomi will also offer its Redmi 6 smartphone with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 6,999. Last device available on the sale will be the Redmi 6 Pro starting from Rs 8,999.

OnePlus

OnePlus has teamed with the e-commerce giant to launch a new variant of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7. Interested buyers can head to Amazon during the Prime Day sale to buy the new OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant. The device is priced at Rs 32,999 and will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. OnePlus 7 Pro will is also available starting from Rs 48,999 during the sale. In case you don’t need the latest smartphone, OnePlus will also offer its OnePlus 6T on sale for Rs 27,999

Samsung

Now let’s talk about all the Samsung smartphone that will be available on Amazon during Prime Day 2019 sale. Similar to OnePlus, Samsung is also launching a new Cocktail Orange color variant for the Samsung Galaxy M40. The company is also selling its Samsung Galaxy M30 at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 after a Rs 1,000 discount. Buyers can also purchase the Samsung Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for Rs 9,990.

This price indicates a Rs 1,000 discount from the launch price for the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S10 is also available as part of the sale for Rs 61,900 with Rs 6,000 extra off on an exchange offer. Next device is the Samsung Galaxy A50 that is available for Rs 21,490 with Rs 2,500 extra off on an exchange offer. The smartphone giant is also offering its Samsung Galaxy A8 Star for Rs 17,790 during the sale.

Realme

Moving to Realme, interested buyers can get the Realme U1 smartphone for Rs 8,999 during the sale. Amazon has not highlighted any other Realme smartphone on its landing page. It is likely that the company is only offering this during the sale. To recap, the Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch display with Helio P70 SoC, 3GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Nokia

HMD Global is offering its mid-range smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 11,999. This price indicates a Rs 1,000 discount on the current selling price of Rs 12,999. The company is also offering its Nokia 5.1 smartphone for Rs 6,999 after a Rs 951 discount. In addition to this, Nokia 8.1 will also be available on sale for Rs 18,499 after a discount of about Rs 611.

Oppo

As previously reported, Oppo will also launch a new “Waterfall Gray” variant of its Oppo F11 Pro smartphone during the sale. Beyond this, the company is also offering its Oppo A5s for Rs 9,990 along with Rs 1,500 extra off with an exchange offer. Oppo F11 will also be available as part of the sale at Rs 17,990 with Rs 3,500 extra as an off during Amazon Exchange offer. Last but not least, Oppo Reno will also be available with an additional Rs 5,000 off in the exchange offer during the sale.

Vivo

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is also offering its Vivo V15 smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. As part of the sale, Vivo will offer Rs 3,000 extra off during the exchange. Interested buyers can make use of this offer to further push down the Rs 19,990 price. If you are not interested in the Vivo V15 then you can look at its big brother, the Vivo V15 Pro. This smartphone will be available with a similar Rs 3,000 extra off during the exchange offer. Vivo Y12 will also be available with Rs 2,000 extra as an off during the exchange offer.

Honor

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will also include Honor 8C at Rs 7,999 after a Rs 1,000 flat discount. If you are looking for something better then Honor 8X is also available for Rs 11,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount. Honor is also offering its Honor 9N at a price of Rs 8,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. Honor 10 Lite will also be available for Rs 9,999 after a Rs 1,000 discount and an addition Rs 1,000 off during exchange offer. If you are looking for something powerful then you can go for the Honor View20 for Rs 27,999 after a Rs 2,00 discount.

Huawei

Chinese smartphone and electronics giant Huawei is also offering some smartphone as part of the sale. First up is the Huawei Y9 that will be available for Rs 11,990 after a flat Rs 1,000 discount. Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro will also be part of the sale. The company is selling the Huawei P30 Pro for Rs 63,990 after a flat discount of Rs 8,000. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is available for Rs 56,990 after a flat Rs 3,000 discount. The company will also give a Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 20,990 free to P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro buyers.

LG

South Korean smartphone maker LG is also offering its smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. The company will launch a new Aurora Green variant for its LG W30 smartphone. This new launch comes just days after the company rolled out its LG W series. The smartphone giant is also offering its LG V40 smartphone for Rs 39,990 after a flat Rs 4,000 discount.

10.or

Tenor or 10.or is the last smartphone maker that will offer its smartphone as part of the sale. As previously reported, the company is launching its limited-edition 10.or G2 smartphone during the sale. Tenor has priced the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 11,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,5999.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Vivo V15 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Y3 OnePlus 7 Price 66900 28990 9999 32999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 10MP 32MP 32MP 16MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,700mAh 4,000mAh 3,700mAh