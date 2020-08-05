Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 is just about to start at midnight today. The two-day sale will feature a bunch of launches and deals across a lot of tech products, including but not limited to, smartphones, accessories, headphones, IoT devices, and a lot more. If you’re aware of how Prime Day sales usually work, you know there is barely any time to look for and understand the top deals out there. Also Read - Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

Amazon has been, however, teasing some products that will be launching during the Prime Day Sale and others that will be getting neat discounts. These include some new smartphones and wearables too. Here is a list of some of the top launches and offers you should keep an eye on. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from August 4 on Amazon India: Price, offers

Prime Day Sale – Smartphone launches



Amazon will be launching the OnePlus Nord during the sale, the brand’s first mid-range device in a long time. Featuring the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G, the OnePlus Nord will be available at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - Historic Antitrust hearing: Here’s what Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple CEOs said

The Prime Day Sale will also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M31s. The successor to the Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a 64-megapixel intelli-cam and will cost Rs 19,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi 9 Prime budget smartphone featuring the MediaTek Helio G80 will also go up during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The phone costs Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant.

Other phones will also be launching tomorrow during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. These include the Oppo A52 and Tecno Spark 6 Air. We will also see sales for the Redmi Note 9 and Honor 9A.

Headphones and Earphones

The sale will also host offers on a bunch of earphones and headphones. We will see a few options from Audio Brand Harman Kardon launch during the sale. These will include TWS designs, Bluetooth neckbands, over-the-ear headphones, and also wireless speakers.

Meanwhile, Audio brand Noise will be offering up to 60 percent off on its audio products during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Even Sony will be launching the WF-1000X M3 truly wireless noise-canceling earphones. Sennheiser will be launching the Special Edition Sennheiser HD 458 BT wireless Noise Cancellation headphones during the sale. The platform has also teased big discounts for Bose audio products.

Huami Amazfit will also be launching the Amazfit PowerBuds TWS earbuds priced at Rs 6,999 tomorrow during the Prime Day sale. Amazon is also offering up to 30 percent off on headphones and speakers from other brands. Meanwhile, Huawei will be launching the Freebuds 3i for people who want a good pair of TWS earbuds that feature active noise cancellation under Rs 10,000. Moreover, users who purchase the Huawei Freebuds 3i during the Prime Day sale will also get a free Huawei Band 4.

Wearables

Popular wearable brand Huami Amazfit is offering a number of discounts on its popular smartwatches during the sale. We will be seeing discounts on the Amazfit GTR series, GTS, and T-Rex, as well as the budget Amazfit Verge Lite and Amazfit Bip S. Meanwhile Noise, is launching the Noise Nav smartwatch with GPS functionality at Rs 3,999.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – Smart TVs

Coming to smart TVs, we have three new smart TVs launching during the Amazon Prime Day Sale by Shinco priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 24,250 and Rs 28,299. TCL is also offering its 4K smart TVs at discounts with new prices starting at Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 and Rs 50,999.

